Audi A5 coupe — driver’s delight ticks the boxes

The new styling is a winner. The nose looks sleeker than the last generation while the rest of the design adds definition to some of the lines. This more athletic look is helped by slanted LED headlight clusters.

Inside, there are design elements I am less fond of. Some components come across as being slightly less solid than we are used to in an Audi. However, the overall feeling is of quality and premium finishes with a slightly sporty bias.

But the big thing is not the design — it’s the drive. Get behind the wheel and the driving position is as perfect as you can get. Everything feels right before you even push the start button. When you do, there is a rumble beneath you that is not expected — after all, this is a turbocharged four-cylinder, for goodness’ sake. The noise is not quite real, with a resonator creating some of it, but it sounds phenomenal. It sounds even better when you select Sport on the S-Tronic transmission or the Drive Select and you put foot.

While there is an initial lag, you can overcome this by sticking to Sport mode or using the paddles. These options will increase your fuel consumption but if you are ambling around town, just sit back and relax in normal drive mode.

Except you won’t want to, which is even more surprising because this is only the 2.0T, not an S5 or even an RS5. The optional dynamic steering lacks response in urban traffic but pick up a bit of speed or switch to dynamic mode and it feels as though the person who engineered the system actually cares how it feels. Trust me, that is not so common these days.