2018 Polo — bold bestseller bulks up

The world of small cars has traditionally had one benchmark — and that benchmark has just taken a big leap forward.

The Volkswagen Polo has just moved on to its sixth generation, becoming not only bigger inside and out in every way than the Mk5 Polo, but surpassing the 1997 Golf Mk4 in most critical dimensions too.

VW promises the new Polo will introduce groundbreaking safety systems into the A0 segment when it arrives in SA early in 2018, including emergency braking, pedestrian recognition, active cruise control and lane-keeping assist, while also adding optional parking assistance.

By moving the Polo onto the smallest version of the Golf’s MQB architecture, the company has introduced the front-drive small car into the world of the Golf and Passat parts modules, so it also scores a digital instrument cluster as an option.