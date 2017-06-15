More M4 than the original machine

There’s a flatness to the car’s cornering stance that invokes reassurance, yet it still manages to absorb every bump and to punch out of any shape of bend without being tossed around.

The extra grip of the CS is matched by extra freedoms and accuracy from the skid-control system. You can hardly pick when the computer is intervening in its Sport and Sport+ modes and you don’t seem to lose any speed anyway, so you don’t bother ever turning it off.

All of these upgrades leave the M4 CS as a car that invites you to be aggressive with it, in the vain hope that you’ll make it lose its manners or find the point at which it stops being fast and fun. And you don’t find any of it, just dollops of giggle factor.

It’s the back end that keeps climbing in estimation, with an ability to ride well, tie down any float and to explode out of bends all at the same time.

It’s a far better machine on winding slow corners, too, rotating around its axis either under brakes, under a bit of throttle or even just leaning on the front tyres.

It’s still more than 1,500kg, but it feels 200kg lighter, without losing the precision it always had at high speed.

The engine is strong, but it’s not the highlight, even if it now crackles on every Sport and Sport+ mode liftoff like you’re running over bubble wrap.

There never seems to be an end to the engine’s midrange strength, which is its glory and its curse at the same time.

It reaches its torque peak at 4,000rpm and keeps grinding out 600Nm until 5,380rpm and then it hits the power peak at 6,250rpm, but keeps revving to 7,600rpm before you need to pull the right-side steering-wheel paddle back to go into another gear.

Pushing the in-line six out to the rev limiter is a nice thing to do because its smooth, sweet and sounds deep down low and more metallic up high, but it doesn’t rise to a crescendo in the way the classic in-line sixes do.

It’s mightily fast, and the torque means it can be mightily fast all the time. It’s just not aurally thrilling in the way it does it, apart from the off-throttle theatrics, though it’s never bad or boring. There are so few unwanted vibrations that it’s almost worthy of a place in a limo, and the depth of the engine note is more Johnny Cash than the last CSL’s torn corrugated iron sheets.

The seven-speed dual-clutch has a flaw, though, and that’s in the middle mode of its three steps. The first is for comfort, gently slipping through changes, while the upper level is short and sharp, snapping out blistering shifts with barely a crack.

But the middle mode is altogether less convincing, with light-throttle shifts delivering unwelcome head-toss backwards and forwards.

The trick part of the entire package is that, while BMW insists it’s a firmer, more aggressive car than the M4 or the M4 Competition Package, the reality is that the ride is just fine, thanks very much.

It doesn’t seem to lose anything significant in bump absorption for comfort (not to mention for power-down or turn-in), even with the damping rate in the middle setting.

The cabin is dotted with Merino leather and Alcantara (the seats, the steering wheel), while it retains niceties like climate-controlled airconditioning, the brand’s top-level HiFi Professional sound system and its Professional satnav unit.

M also hooks this all together with BMW’s Laptimer application, if tracks are your thing.