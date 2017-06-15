Alfa Romeo’s Giulia is a beauty, with real substance

Exactly a decade ago, the Motor News team ran an Alfa Romeo 159 alongside the E90 BMW 325i. It was rather interesting, to see how the two sports sedans went about their respective business.

The Italian was a front-wheel drive with a 2.2l four-cylinder engine allied to a slick six-speed manual gearbox, while the German was a rear-wheel drive, 2.5l straight-six powerplant allied to an equally sneaky six-speed manual transmission.

The latter was, hands down, the more powerful and rewarding car to drive while the 159 was the better looking and had the most delicious and communicative steering of the two. Sadly, the 159’s lack of build quality became the bone of contention.

It reminds you of the adage, beauty without substance, but here’s the thing — it still appealed to the heart and not the brain and I suspect that is why many an Alfisti will continue to rally behind the brand. Yes, while the 159 was a thing to behold it never quite held a candle against the 3 Series where it matters most.

Enter the new Giulia, the company’s interpretation of the modern, medium sports sedan, and it becomes clear that the Italian marque wanted to go back to its glory days. For starters, unlike the 159 the Giulia is rear-wheel drive and, in our test unit, powered by a 2.0l turbo petrol engine that pushes out 147kW and 330Nm through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It represents the entry point to the range, while on the sharper end of the spectrum sits the flagship Quadrifoglio Verde.

Styling wise, the Giulia is a sharp dresser with well-judged proportions and a wide, hunkered down stance that looks more planted than anything else in the segment and while the 17-inch wheels look decidedly small, they contribute to the exceptional ride quality.