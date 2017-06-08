The legend that BMW Germany almost said ‘nein!’ to

If you are fortunate enough to be one of those who wafts to the office in the morning in a BMW 7 Series, then you will appreciate all the comfort and technology that you are surrounded by.

You will probably also appreciate that as a BMW it has a certain level of driver dynamics should the mood take you, but it’s a seven, it’s not a racecar is it? There was a time, though, when it was.

Back in 1984 Bernd Pischets-rieder was in charge of production, development, purchasing and logistics at BMW SA. He went on to become chairman at BMW AG, then boss of VW before his present position on the board of Daimler and chairman of Munich Reinsurance.

Pischetsrieder is a powerful man in the auto industry and one who likes a unique project. Granted, his decision to buy Rover while at BMW was not a great item on his CV, nor was his purchase of Land Rover, but he did buy Mini and that worked out rather well.