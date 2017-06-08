Suzuki’s cool bundle of fun is a welcome addition after crossover’s decline

Suzuki might have quietly dropped its pseudo crossover SX4 from the local line-up, but fear not because it has something cooler and definitely cheaper joining its range in June.

With a debut at the 2015 Paris Motor Show, the Ignis shows just what the Japanese manufacturer can produce when it puts cool slightly higher up its list of priorities. It has fun written all over it as a package that is designed to be practical and trendy in the city but with a dose of ability should you venture further afield.

The styling is bold, with a chunky look enhanced by those wide wheel arches to give it the appearance at least that it is capable of venturing beyond the tarmac. The high roofline also gives it the look of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) yet it is a compact package measuring 3.7m long and 1.69m wide, with ground clearance of 180mm.

All models are powered by the company’s 1.2l four-cylinder engine from the Swift. But with a weight of just 850kg it should prove sprightly around town. The engine’s power output is 61kW at 6,000r/min, while torque is 113Nm at 4,200r/min.

The standard transmission is a five-speed manual, driving the front wheels but there is also the option of an automated manual transmission, which allows the driver to manually change gears without the need for a clutch.

Suzuki claims that the manual transmission model accelerates from 0-100km/h in 11.6 seconds with a top speed of 165km/h. The auto does the dash to 100km/h in 13 seconds with a top end of 155km/h.

It is available in GL and range-topping GLX versions with standard items across all models including electric windows, remote central locking, air-conditioning, electric power steering and MP3-compatible CD sound system with USB port and 12V power socket.