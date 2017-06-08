Stefano Domenicali — the man who controls the bull

The current challenge was to determine where the company will be in 2022-24 regarding future models.

He said a consolidation phase was more than likely for the company going forward, however, exclusivity will remain one of the pillars of the brand.

Domenicali said the Urus, the company’s first SUV since the legendary LM002 in the 1990s, would be launched internationally in December and the first units will arrive in SA around June 2018.

No to diesel

We quizzed him about whether the model will also be offered in a performance diesel variant, similar to that in an Audi SQ7 or Bentley Bentayga. His answer was an emphatic no. Of course, we might have to wait and see how that pans out looking at Maserati’s strategy to bring the Levante to our shores in diesel-only guise.

According to Domenicali, 2016 was a very profitable year for the brand having sold about 3,457 units, while the outfit’s turnover was a healthy €906m. With the advent of the Urus, the Sant’Agata factory will double the size of its facility from 80,000m2 to 160,000m2. That will give the company the capacity it requires to meet the demand that will more than likely be spurred by the introduction of the Urus.

"This is the model that will change the dimension of the company. While our sports cars will remain at the core of the brand, our projected growth will come from the introduction of the Urus, which will do well for our big markets such as the US and China," he said.

SA, according to Domenicali, was an important growth market for Lamborghini. The introduction of the Urus in an SUV-crazed market will more than likely spin an uptake from discerning buyers.

He insisted the Urus would be a different animal to what is currently on offer in the market and said that all would be revealed in December.

"We are excited about the prospects of Urus and the space in which it will place us and we are looking forward to your thoughts and feedback once you have sampled it.

"All I can say now is that it will stay true to our ethos," Domenicali said.

New dealership

In the forthcoming weeks, Domenicali will be in SA to unveil the new Lamborghini dealership in Cape Town that will be situated at the V&A Waterfront and that will be its flagship dealership in SA.

However all eyes will be on the new Urus and, if the manner in which Domenicali enthuses about it is anything to go by, we wait with bated breath to see what the manufacturer has been raving about.

If you have been wondering when the company will turn some of its other concepts into production we have disappointing news for you.

Domenicali said there were no plans to put the Estoque concept into production to take on the likes of Bentley and Porsche, or to produce the beautiful Astern that it showed in Paris in 2014. Never say never of course, but for now the company is firmly focused on bringing its new bull into the SUV arena.