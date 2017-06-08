New Yaris a bid to get the pulse racing

Toyota has given its Yaris a new pulse

There must be people banging their heads on their desks at Toyota. Where once the company had a firm grip on the small car market with the Tazz and then the first-generation Yaris, today the company is barely a runner-up to other major models.

In May Toyota sold just 146 Yarises, but now the company has launched the new Yaris and it will be hoping for a change in fortune.

With the new Yaris comes a new name, the Yaris Pulse, but this is not the Yaris Zen, which was simply a sticker ahead of a new model. This is a proper facelift with more dynamic exterior styling to replace the former Scottish Terrier look and a higher-quality cabin.

"In the revised Yaris range, Toyota has adopted new styling that is set to add further impetus to the competitive small hatchback segment," says Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota SA.

"The car’s new exterior styling, with significant changes to the front and rear, presents a more active and dynamic look while also communicating a more refined direction."