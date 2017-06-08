Life / Motoring

MAN taking pride in its new bus

MAN has revealed the latest generation of its popular Lion’s Explorer commuter bus

08 June 2017 - 06:42 Motor News Reporter
MAN Truck and Bus SA CEO Markus Geyer (left) and Philip Kalil-Zackey, head of MAN Bus and Coach Sales SA, with the new commuter bus.
MAN Truck and Bus SA CEO Markus Geyer (left) and Philip Kalil-Zackey, head of MAN Bus and Coach Sales SA, with the new commuter bus.

The annual South African Bus Operators Association conference, which took place at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, is the drawcard for the who’s who in passenger transport circles.

Adding to the agenda, MAN Truck and Bus showcased the next generation of its Lion’s Explorer bus bodywork, produced at the company’s assembly plant in Olifantsfontein.

MAN has been dominating the passenger transportation market in southern Africa for more than a decade as market leaders for commuter buses with a gross vehicle mass of 8.5tonnes and more. MAN says ensuring continuity of a total bus solution from chassis supply married to its own in-house body ensures an integrated engineering solution with proven pedigree.

"The new generation of Lion’s Explorer buses are clearly integrated into the family of MAN Lion’s buses available to customers around the globe," says Philip Kalil-Zackey, head of MAN Bus and Coach sales. "We are proud as team SA to build a bus locally that clearly has evolved in its aesthetic appearance and will become a welcome addition to the hundreds of vehicles deployed so successfully over the past decade."

The new bus features fuel consumption-reducing aerodynamics and daytime running lights that the company says enhances the European elegance of the new styling. The rear also features a new design of a complete rear dome with a new tail light layout.

"Our ongoing participation in the industry has allowed MAN to associate with the best passenger transport engineers and passenger transport executives available," says Markus Geyer, MD of MAN in SA.

"We are grateful for the ongoing inputs given to us by our customers… and understand what makes for safe, durable and reliable technology. We have incorporated this expertise into our new design, while aligning to the exacting engineering standards demanded… in our own organisation."

Kudos for FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA has received a prestigious award from FAW as it increases its role in Africa
Life
28 days ago

