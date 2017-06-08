Italian riders on fire as they score on home soil

It was yet again a thrilling MotoGP race this past weekend as the Italian leg of the race took place at the Mugello race circuit where Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) won his and his team’s home race.

He was followed in second by Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha), with Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) rounding up the final podium spot.

Moto2 class

Meanwhile, in the Moto2 class yet another Italian rider won his home race, this time in the form of Mattia Pasini (Italtrans racing Team Kalex), who managed to finish ahead of Thomas Luthi (Carxpert Interwetten Kalex) in second place. The third podium spot went to Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS Kalex).

Moto3 class

In the Moto3 class, Andra Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46 KTM) was the man to beat as he romped to first spot on the podium ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3 Honda) in second and Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team KTM) in third.

South African rider Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate KTM) just missed a podium finish, coming in fourth.