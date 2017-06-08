Changeover in distributor of China brand GWM

Great Wall Motors SA, better known as GWM SA, is no more. In its place is Haval Motors SA, the name of GWM’s SUV brand, which takes over the distribution rights from the former company.

It will still import some GWM-branded products including Steed bakkies and the M4 crossover. Haval will also begin its SUV product onslaught in the coming months, starting with the H2, which was launched in Gauteng recently.

Haval as a brand is a strong contender in the domestic China market as it is one of the SUV top-sellers having sold some 900,000 units there in 2016.

We have also seen the brand’s exploits in the Dakar Rally where in 2015 it managed to win a stage.

Following a great number of Chinese automotive conglomerates that have come and gone in recent years, Haval SA says it is no flash in the pan. It is committed to SA and is even planning a semi-knocked down assembly plant in East London.

"Haval China is fully dedicated to supporting the South African market and is expecting to make serious inroads into the local SUV market, selling quality vehicles at extremely reasonable prices," says Tyrone Alberts, national sales manager at Haval SA.

The company has 75,000 employees worldwide, has the capacity to produce more than 1-million vehicles annually and has been the bestselling SUV brand in China for 14 consecutive years.

Parts supply is said to be of no concern, as the company has a first-pick rate of 91% and has taken over the former GWM parts centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.