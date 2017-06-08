BMW unleashes luxury M missile

As it is not an M7, you would think it is most at home cruising the streets of Johannesburg or Cape Town. We have no doubt it is extremely good at that, after all it is a 7 Series, a long-wheelbase one at that so you get all the 7Series toys. That means loads of rear legroom for those who like to be driven, a removable touchscreen tablet in the rear to operate almost everything but the driving controls and leather that you sink into. It is packed with every conceivable luxury combined with a whole host of M styling accessories. But it is not an M7.

We didn’t test any of the luxury stuff to any great extent or cruise city streets. No sir, this might not be an M7, but we treated it as though it were and hit the Aldo Scribante Race Circuit near Port Elizabeth.

The "no it’s not an M7" M760Li is fast, bonkers fast in fact. But it puts all that power down off the line in a way that ticks both the sports car box and the executive refinement box. Leave all the nanny controls on (we were told not to touch the traction control button) and there is no sign of drama. The wheels don’t spin, there is no scrabbling for grip like there is in an S-Class AMG. Instead all 800Nm is pushed to the wheels in a controlled manner and this huge exec machine launches.

The thing is though, it all feels a bit unnatural. It feels fine to thrash an M3 to within an inch of its life, but not a 7 Series, that is just wrong. We pushed it (after all with V12 at your command, who wouldn’t), but not so we scared it, or ourselves. The track has tight, technical corners and the M760 is a heavy car. Yes it has a long list of clever technology to keep things in check, but stomp hard on the brakes and you feel the weight. Push it too hard into a corner and the nose understeers slightly.