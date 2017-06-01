Series 8 aims to muscle in at upper end

BMW’s answer to evaporating demand for luxury coupes like its 6 Series looks simple: more big, more styling, more space, more luxury and an extra two numbers in the name.

Due to arrive as a production car in 2018, the concept 8 Series is a glittering example of BMW’s new-found push towards a richer model mix and higher profit margins, with less focus on volume at the bottom end of its range.

It comes at a time when the company is promising a complete revamp of its line-up.

"In the next two years, we will have the biggest, most comprehensive change ever seen in this company," says Ian Robertson, BMW board member for sales and marketing.

That new era will see a mixture of tradition and future technology, but he insists that some things will not be compromised. "While electrification, autonomous and digitalisation are important in our strategy, there will always be the drive. Our cars will always have a steering wheel," says Robertson.

While juggling all the parameters that are rapidly becoming prerequisites in the automotive industry, Robertson says the new 8 Series will help the company play a greater part in the upper end of the market.

"We are committed to upper-segment opportunities," he says, adding that "one of the strong points of BMW is we always want to raise the bar, we always want to raise the paradigm".

Raising the bar is an important part of the concept 8 Series, which made its debut at the illustrious Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza in Italy.