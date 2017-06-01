Market access among benefits of Proton takeover deal

Surging Chinese car maker Geely is set to take over DRB-Hicom after outlasting the Peugeot Citroen Group (PSA) in a bidding duel.

The takeover will deliver Proton and sports car brand Lotus to Geely, to go along with its Swedish brand, Volvo, and its recently announced Lynk&Co brand, as well as the London Taxi Company.

Geely’s bidding battle with the Dongfeng-controlled PSA (the parent company of Peugeot and Citroen) saw DRB-Hicom shares rise to their highest point in two months, while Geely shares surged to record high on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The highest-performing stock on the Hang Seng index, with 250% growth in the past 12 months, Geely also took over Volvo from Ford in 2010 for $1.5bn.

It hasn’t been a smooth process, with Geely pulling out of the bidding as recently as mid-April, accusing DRB-Hicom of dithering over the selection process. "They keep changing, today it’s this, tomorrow it’s that," Geely chairman Li Shufu said in April. "They haven’t decided what they want."

The glamour part of the deal gives Geely full control of Lotus Cars, the sports car operation based in Hethel, near Norwich in the UK, which has racked up losses for decades and has essentially been in a holding pattern since controversial former boss Dany Bahar was sacked in 2012.

However, sources have conceded there were other, more significant reasons why the deal made sense for Geely.

The most important of those is access to Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant, which is barely utilised today but has a capacity of 150,000 cars a year. The plant in Malaysia will give Geely its first right-hand-drive production capacity (outside Volvo’s Swedish operations), allowing it to access 84 countries that are barred to it today.

The first part of the deal is to transfer right-hand-drive production of the Lynk&Co 01 sport utility vehicle to Tanjung Malim so the car can be sold in countries such as Australia, the UK, Japan and SA.