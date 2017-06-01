History and beauty on shores of Como

The car was the initial design exercise for the concept cars that became know as the Bat Mobiles from design house Bertone and Fiat between 1953 and 1955. It also inspired the production Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale in 1959.

The public had a chance to vote, too, and they awarded the 1935 Lurani Nibbio the best of show. The car was the personal project of Giovanni Lurani Cernuschi, who competed in more than 160 races. The car showcased downsizing long before downsizing became popular, with a 494cc Moto Guzzi motorbike engine that propelled it to a record-breaking 100mph. It was not an easy car to use, as the entire body was removed before the driver clambered into the seat and the body was replaced.

Awards

Other awards went to an Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo cabriolet, a Ballot 3/8LC open two-seater, a Duesenberg J convertible Berline, Fiat 8V Supersonic coupe, Ferrari 250 Europa GT Speciale, Lamborghini Miura P400 and a Maserati 300S.

Another notable was the Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes, which went to the Renault Trezor concept.

In the motorcycle category, the Best of Show went to a 1933 Puch 250 Indien-Reise, while the public voted for the Ducati Cafe Racer.