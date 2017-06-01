Baby AMGs on the way

Mercedes-AMG has announced it will deliver a two-tier range of compact high performance cars starting from next year’s all-new A-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz high-performance brand, which this year celebrates its 50th birthday, will deliver two different performance and price points from its go-fast junior models.

The idea is similar to the two-tiered strategy it already uses on its larger cars, which use both the 3.0l V6 twin turbo power in the "43" models and 4.0l V8 twin turbo power in the "63" models.

"The compact car family is going to be extended," AMG chairman Tobias Moers said. "The Concept A sedan (shown at the Shanghai Motor Show this year) has typical AMG features, so you can expect that from AMG as well. We will complement our successful ‘45’ models with new performance versions, with two versions, like we do with larger cars."

The first AMG off the upgraded MFA front-drive architecture will be next year’s A45 AMG, followed by CLA and GLA versions spread across the next two years.

But while Moers initially resisted demands to build the "43" V6, the first AMG powerplant not to be built by hand by one craftsman in Affalterbach, he insisted that the push for 100,000 models a year hasn’t taken the edge off AMG’s independence.

"Future four-cylinder performance engines will also be built in Affalterbach. We have to ensure AMG is independent within a big group. We have our own strategy and we decide how our products are defined. We are part of the worldwide Daimler R&D network. We have new standalone AMG performance centres, with some coming to Dubai and Sydney, and we have the first one in Tokyo."

Ener-G for G-Class?

Still with Mercedes-Benz and more details are emerging of the next generation of the famous G-Class. The Gelandewagen has remained largely unchanged in terms of its styling for 38 years but the new one, due in 2018, is expected to be slightly altered, although only slightly.