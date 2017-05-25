Volkswagen Amarok — wolf packs in more power

In six years, Volkswagen has sold 455,000 units of its Amarok bakkie globally with 81% of sales being of the double cab variety and 80% of buyers opting for the eight-speed automatic transmission over the manual. Conversely, the singe cab has sold only 6,000 units in 2011-16, a rather lowly figure that has warranted the company to discontinue these models altogether.

Subsequently, the double cab range will increase from seven models to 12 to appease the somewhat insatiable appetite for double cab Amarok models.

Finally, Volkswagen’s wolf (Amarok) is now a proper wolf in wolf’s clothing. Since the model’s launch in September 2010, the Amarok has only been available with a 2.0l, four-cylinder engine in varying states of tune that was at the time headlined by a 132kW BiTDI engine. The latter was good, albeit with a small power band, but it was incredibly frugal, returning as low as 6.0l/100km on the combined cycle when Motor News ran one in its long-term fleet a few years ago. It was also one of the first of its genre to offer true SUV-like ride quality, something only the recent Mitsubishi Triton has managed to emulate since.

While the Amarok was accomplished everywhere else, there were those who were still averse to the fact that it was only offered in a 2.0l capacity engine. We were all convinced that the model could do with a flagship, 3.0l turbo diesel V6 engine like that in the Touareg for instance, something that the model’s engineers scoffed at.