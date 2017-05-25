LAUNCH NEWS
Renault SA’s enterprising plan for taking the top prize
Renault SA has updated its flagship Clio, the RS variant, and added a more powerful and focused Trophy version, writes Lerato Matebese
Three years ago, Renault launched the latest Clio RS to duke it out with the usual suspects at the time, including the Ford Fiesta ST, Opel Corsa OPC, Peugeot 208 GTI and the stalwart Volkswagen Polo GTI.
Its great departure was the fact that it was offered with a 1.6l turbo engine and a double-clutch automatic transmission instead of the high revving, normally aspirated 2.0l engine and manual gearbox of its forbear. Performance wise, the engine gave the model better low-down tractability and remarkably better overall refinement, while the gearbox made it a cinch to drive in the daily traffic commute, thanks to more generous low-down torque.
However, the gearbox lacked the dexterity of VW’s equivalent DSG transmission when taking command of the flappy paddles. This meant that it would bounce against the rev limiter in most instances when asked to change up, delaying forward progress, which is not acceptable for those traffic light showdown instances or while chasing quick lap times around a track.
This, sadly, was the one blot in the model’s otherwise clean sheet and to try to remedy the criticism the company has now given its tiny-tot performer, among other things, cosmetic updates in line with those recently applied to the rest of the Clio range. This includes new C-shaped LED daytime running lights and new rear lights.
Meanwhile, the RS receives the RS logo-inspired driving lights that give the model a distinct design from up front, while the introduction of the Lux version means the model is now also available in a variant with more comfortable suspension. It also means a slightly lower specification, so cloth seats are standard instead of leather.
However, for those with a penchant for a more hardcore version, the company has now made available the RS220 Trophy variant, replete with a stiffer Cup chassis. While the Lux version makes do with 147kW and 260Nm, the new flagship RS220 Trophy boasts the same 1.6 turbo petrol engine as its lesser endowed sibling, but turns the wick up to 162kW and 280Nm (the latter figure available during overboost function).
The latter is said to knock a tenth off the Lux’s 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds to 6.6, while the top speed is 5km/h faster at 235km/h.
On the face of it, the new RS220 Trophy does not seem to offer much in the way of outright power, but does it warrant the premium at R419,900 versus the Lux at R379,900? In all fairness, I do not think so.
Driving the models back-to-back through some tricky yet enjoyable Western Cape mountain passes, the Lux variant felt the more suited to everyday driving conditions. It felt the more compliant, yet it is responsive enough to relish playing corner tugging.
In contrast, the Trophy model felt stiffer, thanks to the Cup chassis and lower, 18-inch alloys and tyres, versus the Lux’s 17-inch combo. Without doubt, the Trophy is more suited to track exploits where the ribbon of tarmac is mostly flat. Also, I do like the menacing stance of the Trophy, which looks the more purposeful of the two versions and also comes standard with a throaty Akrapovic exhaust system as standard.
It makes all the right noises, belching between upshifts and downshifts, all the while sounding more assertive under full throttle load, even though some of that noise is synthetically pumped into the cabin.
As for the drive, both models were sublime in corners thanks to the master stroke of chassis development by Renault Sport engineers. The results are predictable directional stability and a steering wheel that is communicative enough to telegraph to your hands what the front wheels are doing. You can take liberties with the power and flat cornering speeds that the model manages to do so eloquently that all you want is to do is point its nose towards the most spaghetti-shaped roads where the model’s talents sparkle.
Alas, even though we were informed that the transmission has been improved, this was sadly not the case. The gearbox still manages to get caught out at the upper echelons of the rev counter, where flicking the upshift paddle at times draws a blank and you are left disconcertingly bouncing against the rev limiter. I am of the view that the company would do well to either offer a six-speed manual as an option, or take notes from Volkswagen on how they have mastered their DSG gearbox.
That sorted, I feel the Clio RS will return to the glory days that made its predecessor one of the best driver’s cars in its class.
