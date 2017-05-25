Renault SA’s enterprising plan for taking the top prize

Three years ago, Renault launched the latest Clio RS to duke it out with the usual suspects at the time, including the Ford Fiesta ST, Opel Corsa OPC, Peugeot 208 GTI and the stalwart Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Its great departure was the fact that it was offered with a 1.6l turbo engine and a double-clutch automatic transmission instead of the high revving, normally aspirated 2.0l engine and manual gearbox of its forbear. Performance wise, the engine gave the model better low-down tractability and remarkably better overall refinement, while the gearbox made it a cinch to drive in the daily traffic commute, thanks to more generous low-down torque.

However, the gearbox lacked the dexterity of VW’s equivalent DSG transmission when taking command of the flappy paddles. This meant that it would bounce against the rev limiter in most instances when asked to change up, delaying forward progress, which is not acceptable for those traffic light showdown instances or while chasing quick lap times around a track.

This, sadly, was the one blot in the model’s otherwise clean sheet and to try to remedy the criticism the company has now given its tiny-tot performer, among other things, cosmetic updates in line with those recently applied to the rest of the Clio range. This includes new C-shaped LED daytime running lights and new rear lights.

Meanwhile, the RS receives the RS logo-inspired driving lights that give the model a distinct design from up front, while the introduction of the Lux version means the model is now also available in a variant with more comfortable suspension. It also means a slightly lower specification, so cloth seats are standard instead of leather.

However, for those with a penchant for a more hardcore version, the company has now made available the RS220 Trophy variant, replete with a stiffer Cup chassis. While the Lux version makes do with 147kW and 260Nm, the new flagship RS220 Trophy boasts the same 1.6 turbo petrol engine as its lesser endowed sibling, but turns the wick up to 162kW and 280Nm (the latter figure available during overboost function).