Mundane Fiat Tipo needs more oomph

Fiat SA is again trying its hand at the hotly contested C-segment of the market by making available the Tipo hatch and sedan variants.

Launched in Port Elizabeth, the model is offered as a value-for-money proposition in a segment that has strong contenders, ranging from the Ford Focus and Kia Cerato to the Opel Astra.

Looking back at Fiat’s recent history, say about a decade-and-a-half, it had advocates in the form of the so-so Stilo, succeeded by the promising Bravo. The latter was mostly good, featuring a punchy 1.4l turbo T-Jet engine in the top-specification models, while the diesel was thrifty, if suffering from turbo lag, but the Bravo was an honest proposition nonetheless. It was priced relatively well too, but it never quite managed to upset the apple cart of the establishment nor did it have the mainstay to remain in the game.

Fast forward to 2017 and the Bravo’s successor, the Tipo, is aimed more at the lower end of the segment spectrum, with a starting price of R229,900 for the sedan (R249,900 for the hatch) and topping out at R274,900 and R294,900 respectively.

It does overlap the top-end of the B-segment and the mid-spec C-segment. Pound for pound the Tipo takes direct aim at the Ford Focus range from a pricing point.

So does the Italian offering measure up? We drove the Tipo range over varying tarmac that included rippled sections, which is a great barometer for testing suspension damping and overall build integrity.

This being an Italian offering, styling remains a key element of that country’s vehicles, at least in most instances. In that light, the Tipo seems to have taken some design elements from the previous-generation VW Golf from the front, while in the instance of the hatch derivative, the C-pillar is a nod to the first-generation BMW 1 Series. Moving rearwards, more than a whiff of current Opel Astra can be seen, particularly with those boomerang-shaped light clusters. It is not a bad thing as European markets have a distinct styling preference.