K-Series takes business seriously

Versatility. Durability. Reliability. Three characteristics that are top of mind for any small business, but especially so when it comes to choosing a vehicle that will help you get the job done on budget and on schedule.

It’s for these very characteristics that Kia says that its K-Series of light commercial vehicles, available in K2700 and turbocharged K2500 guise, have become popular workhorses across the globe, including in SA, over the past decade. The company describes them as hardworking, practical, durable and reliable, ensuring that the K-Series makes it easier than ever to get back to business.

Big differences

Living up to the Korean car maker’s brand slogan The Power to Surprise, the K-Series has several aces up its sleeves. The K2700, for example, not only offers small businesses a notable cost-per-kilometre advantage over conventional one-tonne bakkies, but also a larger, 1.3 tonne payload — a seemingly small advantage, but one that makes a big difference when planning logistics and ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.