FOCUS ON KIA
K-Series takes business seriously
The range of Kia K-Series models continues to offer a number of benefits for companies
Versatility. Durability. Reliability. Three characteristics that are top of mind for any small business, but especially so when it comes to choosing a vehicle that will help you get the job done on budget and on schedule.
It’s for these very characteristics that Kia says that its K-Series of light commercial vehicles, available in K2700 and turbocharged K2500 guise, have become popular workhorses across the globe, including in SA, over the past decade. The company describes them as hardworking, practical, durable and reliable, ensuring that the K-Series makes it easier than ever to get back to business.
Big differences
Living up to the Korean car maker’s brand slogan The Power to Surprise, the K-Series has several aces up its sleeves. The K2700, for example, not only offers small businesses a notable cost-per-kilometre advantage over conventional one-tonne bakkies, but also a larger, 1.3 tonne payload — a seemingly small advantage, but one that makes a big difference when planning logistics and ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.
The K2700 doesn’t just offer durability with its large payload, it also offers practicality thanks to its large, flat 4.73m2 load bay. With a length of almost 3m (2,810mm) and just over 1.5m wide (1,630mm), the K2700 offers flexibility when it comes to what can be transported, and how it’s transported.
Adding even more flexibility is the K-Series’ various body types. Available as a drop-side, a tipper and a chassis-cab, with single or dual wheels on the rear axle, it’s also possible to customise the K2700 and K2500 to fit a business’s unique requirements. Conversions for refrigeration are also available.
Powered by Kia’s 2.7l diesel engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the company claims that its K2700 is also powerful enough to haul any load without sacrificing on fuel economy, or affecting overall maintenance expenses.
Support
The company’s engineers have also prioritised occupant comfort to help combat driver fatigue, with seats designed to provide maximum comfort and support for people of all shapes and sizes.
The seats also feature extra thick cushions in the seat back and bottom of the driver’s seat, while the centre seat back folds down to provide occupants with drinks holders and a flat tray for documents. A veritable mobile office, the K2700 also features a large 11l cubbyhole and extra stowage space in strategic areas.
Also on offer is the one-tonne K2500 for businesses that may not require the bigger payload, but still need practicality and versatility. Powered by a 2.5l turbocharged common rail diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, Kia says that its K2500 offers enviable performance and efficiency with the same versatility, practicality, reliability and durability as its K2700 sibling.
Both K-Series models feature specification levels that cover all of the essentials without excessive frills, the focus instead on providing customers with a significant value offering. However, Kia Motors SA also offers a variety of additional items that can be specified as optional equipment, including tow bars, nudge bars, radios and air-conditioning.
Yet the K-Series’ biggest ace is its industry-leading five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty — undeniable proof of the faith Kia Motors has in its products, providing peace of mind in an industry that routinely covers vast distances. Also included is a three-year/60,000km service plan and five years of unlimited roadside assistance.
For more information, visit www.kia.co.za or your nearest Kia dealership. Fleet owners can also join the Kia Fleet club at www.kiafleet.co.za, for preferential rates, corporate rebates and priority service.
