RUMOUR HAS IT...
Excitement in Monaco?
Renault is choosing this weekend’s Monaco GP to reveal the next generation of its Megane RS
The Monaco Grand Prix is not renowned for its excitement. With little in the way of overtaking opportunities it is usually more of a procession past spectators who are in awe of the luxurious surroundings and the lavish yachts and exotic sports cars that arrive en masse come race weekend. And some fast F1 cars.
However, Renault might change this with the company choosing this weekend’s Monaco GP to reveal the next generation of its Megane RS. Sporting the yellow and black livery of Renault Sport, it will hustle around the track with Nico Hulkenberg at the wheel.
It will only be a public appearance for the car though and so far the company has not released any details on its performance credentials. It might do that over the weekend, but otherwise we will have to wait until its full official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Bakkie battle expands
Mercedes is busy making various changes to its X-Class bakkie before revealing the final production version in a few months’ time. But over in the US, its former stablemate, Jeep, is preparing to bring back a body style it has not had since the demise of the Jeep Truck in 1988. Yes, Jeep is returning to the pick-up market with a version of the new Wrangler due to debut in 2018.
The Jeep Truck was essentially a continuation of the Gladiator, but it was killed off in 1988. Since then Jeep has revealed a number of pick-up concepts, not least of which was in 2005 when it brought back the Gladiator name for a Wrangler-based project.
While the company has been testing the next generation Wrangler for some time, our sources have finally spotted a full pick-up version which we are assured will make it into production this time. It will sit on the same platform as the new Wrangler Unlimited and, like the next generation Wrangler, which is likely to go on sale in Q3 2018, will feature more use of aluminium to reduce weight. While a hybrid powertrain is under consideration for the new Wrangler, as well as a new diesel engine, the pick-up is likely to only be offered with the Pentastar V6 petrol and an eight-speed auto gearbox.
Fields out to pasture
Ford was one of the only US car makers that did not have to go cap in hand to the US government and ask for a bail-out. It had borrowed some money from private institutions beforehand but it escaped the whole industry plunge due to clever restructuring before the proverbial hit the fan.
Today the company is as successful as ever and Ford is strengthening its global ambitions, albeit with a few burning issues.
So it will have come as a surprise to many to wake up on Monday morning to find its CEO, Mark Fields, had been fired. Officially the company says he is retiring, but he was fired. His dismissal comes as a result of the company perhaps losing focus on its core business of selling vehicles. Fields had a marketing background and Ford was leading the drive towards autonomous vehicles, connectivity and all that disruptive technology stuff. It is possible he took his eye off the ball.
Ford now has a new global CEO — Jim Hackett. His most recent position was executive vice-chairman of Ford Smart Mobility, but the company still wants him to be involved in that arena, just not as his first priority. Ford says his role will be: "Sharpening operational execution, modernising Ford’s present business and transforming the company to meet tomorrow’s challenges."
Let’s hope he can hack it.
Bye bye SX4
There is nothing like the massive news of a car company leaving SA to distract everyone from other things.
While General Motors was leaving the country, Suzuki SA quietly removed its SX4 crossover from its list of available models. The SX4 was one of the pioneers of the true urban crossover segment. But the latest generation was too expensive and lacked the value offering of its forebear. It also lacked the character of the original and sales were grim.
Still, Suzuki SA is celebrating a new arrival this week with the debut of the Ignis. More on that next week.
