Excitement in Monaco?

The Monaco Grand Prix is not renowned for its excitement. With little in the way of overtaking opportunities it is usually more of a procession past spectators who are in awe of the luxurious surroundings and the lavish yachts and exotic sports cars that arrive en masse come race weekend. And some fast F1 cars.

However, Renault might change this with the company choosing this weekend’s Monaco GP to reveal the next generation of its Megane RS. Sporting the yellow and black livery of Renault Sport, it will hustle around the track with Nico Hulkenberg at the wheel.

It will only be a public appearance for the car though and so far the company has not released any details on its performance credentials. It might do that over the weekend, but otherwise we will have to wait until its full official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Bakkie battle expands

Mercedes is busy making various changes to its X-Class bakkie before revealing the final production version in a few months’ time. But over in the US, its former stablemate, Jeep, is preparing to bring back a body style it has not had since the demise of the Jeep Truck in 1988. Yes, Jeep is returning to the pick-up market with a version of the new Wrangler due to debut in 2018.

The Jeep Truck was essentially a continuation of the Gladiator, but it was killed off in 1988. Since then Jeep has revealed a number of pick-up concepts, not least of which was in 2005 when it brought back the Gladiator name for a Wrangler-based project.