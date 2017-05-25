NEW MODELS
BMW improving on excellence
BMW will introduce some new facelifts and is preparing to launch its mightiest M5 yet, writes Mark Smyth
Things are busy at BMW, very busy. The company is developing the next generation of the X3 and X5 as well as its new X2 and upper-class X7. It is also working on the next generation of the 3 Series and the new M5 as well as the drop-top version of its i8 and that’s just part of what is going on at the company’s R&D centre in Munich.
While all of this is going on, the company also has to keep pace with what it calls its life cycle improvements — facelifts to the rest of us. As we all know, sometimes this can be as easy as introducing a new headlight but the company has announced that the facelifted 1 Series hatch and 2 Series coupe and convertible models will be arriving in SA in July sporting slightly more than just a new headlight.
Special editions
For the 1 Series, the biggest news is the addition of a series of special editions. These are the Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition M Sport Shadow and the M140i Edition Shadow. All feature a black kidney grille, black inserts in the LED headlights and darkened rear lights. All of these design elements are aimed at offering a sportier and dare we say it, shadowier look.
There are more significant changes for the latest generation of the 2 Series coupe and convertible, both of which feature a more eye-catching front end. Both models are now fitted as standard with bi-LED headlights. (We told you there would be new headlights somewhere). The main headlights can also be specified in adaptive full-LED form as an option, while the familiar twin-circular-headlight look has more of a hexagonal design.
A larger kidney grille gives the front end of the new models a wider look and the outer air intakes in the three-section front end are now larger. The rear end features single-piece lights (LEDs as standard) with the BMW L-shape extending well into the flanks.
The interior of all models receives a new instrument panel while the materials and leather upholstery have all been upgraded. The centre console, which houses the control panels for the radio and air-conditioning system, features a high-gloss black surface. There is a roll cover for the cupholders in the centre console, giving the new interior a cleaner look and the window buttons in the doors now have chrome trim. The air vents for the air-conditioning have also been revised
In addition the company has introduced more of its ConnectedDrive features to these models with more real-time information and all of it can be accessed through the latest generation of its iDrive system together with a suite of apps on either a smartphone or smartwatch. Both the 1 and 2 Series models are also now available with new options, particularly driver assistance systems.
Further down the road, or possibly the track, is the new M5. Fans will be pleased to hear that the 5 Series development manager has not been able to persuade the rest of his team to make it a plug-in hybrid, at least not yet anyway.
Possibly for the first time ever, BMW started its press release on the next generation M5 not with some performance figures but with the fact that the firm claims it will be able to achieve fuel consumption of 10.5l/100km. And it will produce 241g/km of CO2 emissions.
In fact BMW has given us no performance figures at all for its performance executive sedan. The company says it will feature the latest generation of its 4.4l V8 with M Twin Power turbo technology and our sources have told us that it should boast around 467kW.
BMW has said it will beat the 0-100km/h time of the outgoing model. Actually BMW says it will sprint to 100km/h and 200km/h "in the sort of times that leave its predecessor trailing in its wake".
The new M5 will get xDrive though. For the uninitiated, that’s all-wheel drive, giving the M5 more grip to rival what Audi has had in its RS6 for years.
Precision
"The core component of M xDrive is a central intelligence unit with M-specific software delivering integrated control of longitudinal and lateral dynamics. The new drivetrain technology — making its debut on the new BMW M5 — therefore combines all of the agility and precision of standard rear-wheel drive with the supreme poise and traction of the all-wheel-drive system," explains Frank van Meel, chairman of the board of management of BMW M GmbH. "As a result, the new BMW M5 can be piloted with the familiar blend of sportiness and unerring accuracy on both the race track and the open road and in various weather conditions, too."
Rear-wheel drive M5 fans need not fear though, the new model will feature three modes: all-wheel drive, all-wheel drive sport and two-wheel drive for some track corner antics.
The M division will also work their magic on the new 5 Series interior to give it a way more sporty look and feel.
The M5 looks likely to debut in 2017 rather than in 2018.
