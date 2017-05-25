BMW improving on excellence

Things are busy at BMW, very busy. The company is developing the next generation of the X3 and X5 as well as its new X2 and upper-class X7. It is also working on the next generation of the 3 Series and the new M5 as well as the drop-top version of its i8 and that’s just part of what is going on at the company’s R&D centre in Munich.

While all of this is going on, the company also has to keep pace with what it calls its life cycle improvements — facelifts to the rest of us. As we all know, sometimes this can be as easy as introducing a new headlight but the company has announced that the facelifted 1 Series hatch and 2 Series coupe and convertible models will be arriving in SA in July sporting slightly more than just a new headlight.

Special editions

For the 1 Series, the biggest news is the addition of a series of special editions. These are the Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition M Sport Shadow and the M140i Edition Shadow. All feature a black kidney grille, black inserts in the LED headlights and darkened rear lights. All of these design elements are aimed at offering a sportier and dare we say it, shadowier look.

There are more significant changes for the latest generation of the 2 Series coupe and convertible, both of which feature a more eye-catching front end. Both models are now fitted as standard with bi-LED headlights. (We told you there would be new headlights somewhere). The main headlights can also be specified in adaptive full-LED form as an option, while the familiar twin-circular-headlight look has more of a hexagonal design.

A larger kidney grille gives the front end of the new models a wider look and the outer air intakes in the three-section front end are now larger. The rear end features single-piece lights (LEDs as standard) with the BMW L-shape extending well into the flanks.