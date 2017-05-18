Road safety calls not being heeded

Close on 90% of South African motorists believe compliance with the laws of the road has worsened over the past two years.

This is according to a recent survey by the Automobile Association (AA), which also found that nearly 75% of people believe the attitude of motorists towards one another has deteriorated over this period.

Conducted in April, the results of the survey form part of ongoing research by the AA into driving conditions, driver attitudes and driver behaviour on the country’s roads. Just under 1,000 people were polled.

Getting worse

Nationally the results show 88% of motorists believe adherence to the rules of the road is worse since 2015, which is consistent across provinces with results ranging between 83% to 100%.

In Mpumalanga, for instance, 83% of drivers polled believe nonadherence is getting worse while in the Northern Cape and North West provinces, 100% of drivers surveyed hold the same opinion.

"These results are actually quite breathtaking as they seem to indicate, once again, that most motorists believe the problems on South African roads are someone else’s fault.

Given our country’s high Easter road fatality rate, this attitude implies not enough motorists are taking responsibility for their actions, which is worrying," the AA said.