RUMOUR HAS IT...
Eight makes a comeback
BMW has shown a sketch of the car it will finally use to replace the 6 Series
BMW has shown a sketch of the car it will finally use to replace the 6 Series at the top of its line-up in 2018. It has confirmed it will deliver the 8 Series in 2017 as part of a push to higher per-car profit and a shift in its focus away from higher-volume small cars.
The exact opposite of what Mercedes-Benz has done with its A-Class and its front-drive architecture, BMW is pushing to make more high-margin SUVs, limousines and coupes.
Europe’s last significant independent car maker will show the 8 Series coupe’s concept car at Italy’s Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza next week.
"The 8 Series coupe will debut next year," BMW CEO Harald Krueger said in Munich.
"We are refreshing our entire product portfolio and strengthening the performance side. Our strategy will focus on the luxury segment, where there are margins to be earned," he said.
Based on the architecture of the current 7 Series flagship, the 8 Series is planned to be priced somewhere between the limousine and the entry-level Wraith for BMW’s super-luxury subsidiary Rolls-Royce.
The 8 Series began life in 1989 as a V12 and ended its run after 10 years. Unlike that heavier car, an M8 high-performance version is on the table and though it will have a range of engines, it will still be led by a V12 twin-turbo motor.
India aims to go green
India’s coals and mines minister has insisted every car sold in the world’s second most populated country in 2030 will run on electricity. The proposal is designed to clear up the country’s toxic air, which kills 2.3-million people in the country every year, according to Greenpeace. The plan would also see the country reduce the amount of cash it sends offshore to oil suppliers.
"We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way," minister Piyush Goyal told a Confederation of Indian Industry. "We are going to make electric vehicles self-sufficient. The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country," he said.
Oddly enough, India isn’t the only country with a 2030 target for a pure battery-electric new-car fleet, with Germany’s lower house of parliament this year passing a largely symbolic piece of legislation to ban internal combustion engines by the same year.
Indian city skies are so polluted that Greenpeace’s Airpocolypse study ranked deaths from transport-based emissions a close second behind cigarette smoke and insisted it cost India 3% of its gross domestic product.
The worst city, New Delhi, has airborne pollution levels 13 times higher than the maximum recommended by the World Health Organisation, while the country overtook China in 2015 as the country with the most pollution-related deaths in the world.
Jeep targets upgrade
Jeep will upgrade the interior for its new Wrangler when it launches in 2018. Not only will the new model get luxuries such as heated seats, a heated steering wheel and dual zone climate control, but it will also get Fiat Chrysler’s latest UConnect infotainment system, leather padding across the dashboard and more creature comforts as the Wrangler becomes more of an upmarket SUV.
Traditionalists need not panic because there will still be key features such as removable panels and doors and a true go-anywhere off-road system.
Kona to be revealed
Hyundai appears to have completed development on its new crossover-small SUV which looks set to be called the Kona and which will sit on the same platform as the i20. The new model will be officially revealed in the next two months and go on sale in 2018. It is expected to compete with models such as the Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR. Spotted at a photoshoot in Portugal, the model shows a new design with ultra-slim headlights and significant amounts of body cladding to give it that pseudo off-road look.
Hyundai is also getting closer to revealing its i30 N performance model. The first true performance hatch to come from the brand has been testing on UK roads ahead of the debut of the racing version at the end of May. The company says that two close-to-production i30 N vehicles will enter the Adac Zurich 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. Both cars will be competing with a 2.0l turbo engine and six-speed manual transmission — the same powertrain and transmission set-up that will be used in the production i30 N.
Please login or register to comment.