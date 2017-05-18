Eight makes a comeback

BMW has shown a sketch of the car it will finally use to replace the 6 Series at the top of its line-up in 2018. It has confirmed it will deliver the 8 Series in 2017 as part of a push to higher per-car profit and a shift in its focus away from higher-volume small cars.

The exact opposite of what Mercedes-Benz has done with its A-Class and its front-drive architecture, BMW is pushing to make more high-margin SUVs, limousines and coupes.

Europe’s last significant independent car maker will show the 8 Series coupe’s concept car at Italy’s Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza next week.

"The 8 Series coupe will debut next year," BMW CEO Harald Krueger said in Munich.

"We are refreshing our entire product portfolio and strengthening the performance side. Our strategy will focus on the luxury segment, where there are margins to be earned," he said.

Based on the architecture of the current 7 Series flagship, the 8 Series is planned to be priced somewhere between the limousine and the entry-level Wraith for BMW’s super-luxury subsidiary Rolls-Royce.

The 8 Series began life in 1989 as a V12 and ended its run after 10 years. Unlike that heavier car, an M8 high-performance version is on the table and though it will have a range of engines, it will still be led by a V12 twin-turbo motor.

India aims to go green

India’s coals and mines minister has insisted every car sold in the world’s second most populated country in 2030 will run on electricity. The proposal is designed to clear up the country’s toxic air, which kills 2.3-million people in the country every year, according to Greenpeace. The plan would also see the country reduce the amount of cash it sends offshore to oil suppliers.

"We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way," minister Piyush Goyal told a Confederation of Indian Industry. "We are going to make electric vehicles self-sufficient. The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country," he said.