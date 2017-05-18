INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Diesel sales lose traction on slippery Europe slope
Germany is the latest country to see a significant decline in diesel sales
Diesel sales are trending towards free fall in Europe and no more so than in their former heartland in Germany. The country’s car makers build and sell more diesels than any other, but the German Kraftfahrt Bundesamt declared a 19.3% fall in sales of diesel-powered cars in April.
The entire German car market fell 8% in the same month, with the collapse of diesel sales pulling it down along with three business days lost to the Easter holiday period.
It is perhaps no coincidence that Germany has finally implemented a subsidy scheme for electrified passenger cars, but the take-up rate is nowhere near enough to offset the fall in diesel sales, which might lead to cleaner local air quality but a rise in CO2 emissions.
Oddly, the sales of diesel-powered passenger cars did not falter in the immediate wake of Volkswagen’s Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal, rising to almost 50% of all German sales in November 2015, but its share has been sliding ever since.
The compression fuel’s share of the German car market is now down to 41.3%, a slide of nearly 9% in just 18 months, fuelled by consumer consciousness, a series of smog alerts in German cities such as Stuttgart and serious court challenges to ban its use in urban areas.
Several German cities are pushing to have older diesel cars banned, while Germany’s DUH environmental group has successfully litigated to force cities to comply with pollution legislation. While cleaner urban air is the goal of the DUH, the German Association of Automotive Industry has defended diesel as a necessary evil.
"We will need the Euro 6 diesel for a long time to reach the European climate goals," the association’s president, Matthias Wissmann, insists.
The fuel is facing hurdles all over Europe, with London mayor Sadiq Khan insisting the British government’s proposed diesel-emissions laws will not go far enough, leaving the country with "illegally polluted and unsafe air for at least another decade". In an open letter to British newspapers after the government rejected an air-quality commission’s diesel-tax recommendations, Khan said the city’s toxic air represented a public health emergency.
"It’s no exaggeration to say it’s a matter of life and death, with more than 40,000 people dying early every year across the country as a result. Despite this, the government is simply unwilling to take the bold action required to fix it. City Hall analysis shows that the proposals still mean air quality will be at illegal levels until at least 2026.
"We need changes to vehicle-excise duty to encourage people to buy the greenest cars," he said.
The diesel commercial vehicles that have distributed food to city shops for decades are under the microscope too.
Renault and Nissan are revelling in sales of their zero-emission Kangoo ZE and e-NV200 vans, having delivered more than 50,000 battery-electric commercial vehicles already, mostly in Europe.
Please login or register to comment.