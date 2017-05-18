Changes coming for pack-leading Polo

That means a single wheelbase for the Polo and Audi A1, as well as any subsequent SUV versions of those cars. Our sources say the Polo’s existing wheelbase of 2,470mm will stretch by as much as 90mm for the next generation — up to about 2,560mm.

Shorter overhangs at the front and rear of the car should ensure that the overall length stays near the 4m mark, but the longer wheelbase will bring much-improved cabin space, particularly for rear passengers.

The engine line-up will focus on small turbocharged units, although the range will start with a revised version of VW’s 1.0l naturally aspirated three-cylinder.

While local specs have not been confirmed yet, we know that the company is also planning two turbocharged versions of the same motor that was recently added to the outgoing Polo range. These will boast about 75kW and 86kW.

Further up, there will be a switch from the existing 1.4l petrol and 1.6l diesel engines to 1.5l motors. The 1.5 debuted in the updated Golf 7.5 for international markets but VWSA has chosen not to bring this motor in the Golf for our market as yet, in part due to fuel quality concerns. It remains to be seen if the company will have a choice when the Polo comes along. If it does bring the new engines, then we expect the petrol motor to be offered with either 104kW or 119kW and the diesel to boast 67kW, 82kW or 97kW.

Toyota need not fear that there will be a Polo to rival the Yaris hybrid. The new Polo is unlikely to get the next Golf’s rumoured mild hybrid powertrain because the system requires a step-up to more sophisticated 48V electrics, which are still considered too expensive to fit on a small car.