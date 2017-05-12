MODEL BLITZ
BMW resurrects luxury coupe to rival Mercedes
The sporty 8-Series two-door car, set to hit dealerships in 2018, will compete with Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class coupe
Munich — BMW is plotting the revival of a high-end coupe to claw back market share lost to arch-rival Mercedes, part of a model blitz that BMW is billing as the biggest in its history.
The sporty 8-Series two-door car, set to hit dealerships in 2018, will compete with Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class coupe. BMW’s version was the first in an 8-Series rollout that is key to its strategy of selling more expensive cars, said CEO Harald Krueger, "We’re switching to attack mode," Krueger told shareholders in Munich.
"The 8 Series coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment."
Krueger, under pressure to finance a costly shift to electric robocars and show progress after two years at the helm, has sharpened his rhetoric after BMW lost its crown as the world’s leading luxury-car maker to the Daimler marque in 2016. After failing to generate excitement with a conservative revamp of the bread-and-butter 5-Series, the CEO announced a barrage of new models in March. These include larger cars, more sport utility vehicles and flashier remakes of existing classics.
Shareholders at the annual meeting voiced their concerns.
"BMW used to be in attack mode and now they look rather meek," said Daniela Bergdolt, vice-chairwoman of German shareholder protection association DSW. "I’d like to see a more dynamic management with more focus on developing future technologies so that the Googles of this world don’t get the better of them."
The German car maker is fighting to boost profitability to cover climbing investments as the industry shifts to new forms of driving and draws newcomers such as Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo.
EIGHTIES STYLING
By reviving the 8-Series, Krueger is betting that high-end customers will warm to a model that BMW discontinued in the 1990s amid faltering sales. The CEO says the new version will help achieve his goal of "significantly" boosting sales and revenue in the top-end of the luxury segment by 2020. BMW’s 8-Series was conceived in 1989 as a grand tourer with a powerful V12 engine that ranked as the brand’s top-of-the-range at the time.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.