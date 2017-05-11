Truck maker applies ultra-safe transport solutions for customers

Whether you are thinking cars or trucks, one of the names that comes to mind when discussing safety is Volvo. Now Volvo Trucks has introduced a number of welcome new safety features to its latest models.

"Volvo Trucks prides itself with regard to safety and this has always been one of our core values," says Torbjörn Christensson, president of Volvo Group Southern Africa.

Commitment

Emphasising its continued commitment to safety, the company has made an investment of R6.5m into its Durban manufacturing plant which will allow the facility to install and calibrate selected safety features.

"We believe that all original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in our industry have a responsibility to provide the safest transport solutions to their customers as this has a trickle-down effect to all road users," adds Christensson.

The features that form part of the Volvo Active Safety Package, which has recently become available to the local market, will be available as optional extras, with a number of its models fitted with an electronic brake system (EBS), electronic stability control and disc brakes.

The package includes adaptive cruise control, which automatically adapts the vehicle’s speed to the actual flow of traffic and informs the driver when the distance to the vehicle in front represents a risk. The radar which is fitted to the front of the truck interacts with the I-Shift and the vehicle’s brakes. If the distance remains unsafe the wheel brakes activate.

Adaptive cruise control and the emergency advanced braking system make use of radar and camera technology that work simultaneously to identify and monitor the vehicles in the path of the truck.

Emergency braking allows for a first warning system, which consists of a red light on the windscreen that is activated when the system detects a vehicle that the truck will collide with at its current speed. Should the driver not react, the warning signal is upgraded to a flashing red light and beeping, if this is ignored then the system mildly applies the braking system of the truck. In the event of this also failing the emergency braking system activates to ensure that the truck is prevented from colliding with the vehicle.

Another feature is lane-keeping support which drastically reduces risk factors in traffic such as tiredness or distraction. The system has been designed for long-haul operators and monitors the truck’s position on the road when exceeding speeds of 60km/h.

If the driver unintentionally crosses a road marking system it alerts the driver through the means of a buzzer.

Lane changing support uses a radar to help the driver further in terms of blind spots, which are slightly more challenging for truck drivers. The turn signal activates the safety system.

Driver Alert Support alerts the driver through the use of a camera sensor that tracks the position of the truck in its respective lane as well as monitors the steering wheel movements of the truck; this would happen if the driver is inattentive or drowsy.

Additionally if any symptoms of fatigue or tiredness are detected the audiovisual alert is activated too.

Breathalyser

The final component of the package is Alcolock, which is a factory fitted electronic breath alcohol analyser designed with the aim of reducing alcohol-related accidents. It requires the driver to take a breathalyser before the engine of the truck can be started. It is made of a stationary unit inside the instrument panel of the truck and a hand-held unit with a cable.

"The Volvo Active Safety Package is making the world’s safest Volvo truck safer. This is a groundbreaking way of increasing road safety even more and is a feature all OEMs should consider as being part of responsible citizens," said Christensson.