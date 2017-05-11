ROAD TEST
Still Beeming decades later
Mark Smyth puts the latest BMW 5 Series to the test. Is it still the benchmark?
The BMW 5 Series is something of an institution. First launched in 1972, it is the model that put the Munich brand on the map. It has been loved by executives the world over in each of its generations and the company recently launched the latest version.
Today competition is much tougher than it was in the 1970s and 1980s. Mercedes has ditched its older-generation image and made its E-Class every bit the luxury limo combined with great handling and some of the best tech in the game. Jaguar is in the mix with its XF and Audi has its A6, although both are due to be replaced as soon as 2018.
Lexus is trying its best with the GS and in spite of a big price premium, Maserati has its Ghibli. Then there is Volvo, which has jumped into the sector in a big way with its elegant S90. The 5 Series does not own the space anymore.
Great news for those who bought the last generation is that styling changes are not major. Instead, BMW chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk and his team have made some subtle but effective enhancements.
One of the most obvious is that blade down the side which gives it the status of the 7 Series, but upfront things have also been sharpened. The rear is square in a more traditional limo way and there are LED headlights and tail lights with their own unique signatures.
We tested the 530i, which arrived with a M-Sport kit that gives it a little more aggression in the looks department.
However, it was actually more basic than we are used to, which makes a change from the usual press cars packed with options. Priced at R890,994, it would be easy to push the price of this one over the R1m mark.
It had all the essentials, except for navigation, which was fitted but for some reason did not work. I kept waving my hands around to try to get through the menus but soon realised the car did not have BMW gesture control. Fortunately those old-school buttons and switches worked superbly.
It also had old-school cruise control instead of the adaptive radar tech we are becoming used to. As I said, a basic model, but one that still costs nearly 900 grand. For that price you could get a 3 Series with all the toys but it wouldn’t be a 5 Series now, would it?
I was seriously impressed with the interior. Typically I take ages to find the perfect driving position in a Beemer, but in this one it took only a moment. That position gave me access to everything and proved to be comfortable and sporty when I pushed the button to make the instrument cluster glow red and give the engine a bit more get-up-and-go.
On that subject, my initial impression was that the four-cylinder turbo was a little sluggish. Over the first couple of days it seemed to take an age to bring in the power, but then it woke up and all was right with the world again.
The torque only comes in after you hit 1,450r/min and the peak power of 185kW is even further down the road at 5,200 revs, but when it was singing properly it was great.
Strangely, the ride differed depending on the highway, which could be more the fault of the South African National Roads Agency than BMW.
On the M1 and N17 it was luxurious, but on the N1 to Randburg it felt bumpy and a tad uncomfortable. That M-Sport kit does give it large wheels and lower-profile tyres, which may explain it.
BMW might not have produced any drama on the outside, but beneath the skin it has created a fantastic package. It retains its executive character while benefiting from enhancements to its athletic nature.
The level of refinement and comfort in the cabin is excellent and while you will most likely want to dip into the options list, the basic level of equipment is still good and on a par with its other German rivals.
Lexus and Volvo beat it hands down on standard kit, and the S90 in particular should have the Munich team looking at their value-for-money proposition when it comes to tech and toys. The rest they have got right. The 5 Series remains the benchmark it has been since the 1970s.
