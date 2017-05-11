Still Beeming decades later

It had all the essentials, except for navigation, which was fitted but for some reason did not work. I kept waving my hands around to try to get through the menus but soon realised the car did not have BMW gesture control. Fortunately those old-school buttons and switches worked superbly.

It also had old-school cruise control instead of the adaptive radar tech we are becoming used to. As I said, a basic model, but one that still costs nearly 900 grand. For that price you could get a 3 Series with all the toys but it wouldn’t be a 5 Series now, would it?

I was seriously impressed with the interior. Typically I take ages to find the perfect driving position in a Beemer, but in this one it took only a moment. That position gave me access to everything and proved to be comfortable and sporty when I pushed the button to make the instrument cluster glow red and give the engine a bit more get-up-and-go.

On that subject, my initial impression was that the four-cylinder turbo was a little sluggish. Over the first couple of days it seemed to take an age to bring in the power, but then it woke up and all was right with the world again.

The torque only comes in after you hit 1,450r/min and the peak power of 185kW is even further down the road at 5,200 revs, but when it was singing properly it was great.