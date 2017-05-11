Spa victory sets up battle in June at endurance-sapping Le Mans

The WEC (World Endurance Championship) is definitely gaining momentum, what with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team showing domination at the 6 Hours of at Spa-Francorchamps.

The team of Anthony Davidson, Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima took first place ahead of their teammates Conway and Kobayashi, who gave the LMP1 Toyota Gazoo Racing’s S040 hybrid racecars a 1-2 finish. Rounding off the class podium was the Porsche 919 hybrid of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley.

Meanwhile, in the LMP2 class, the team of Rusinov, Thirret and Lynn (G-Drive Racing Oreca 07) took victory ahead of the team of Prost, Senna and Cana (Vaillate rebellion Oreca 07) in second, while the team of Jarvis, Laurent and Tung (Jackie Chan DC Racing) finished in third.

In the production category starting with the LMGTE Pro class, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of Rigon and Bird finished in first place ahead of teammates Calado and Pier Gudi (AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE). The third podium spot went to the team of Johnson, Mucke and Pla in their Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GT.

The LMGTE AM class results saw the trio of Dalla Lana, Lamy and Lauda (Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE) finishing in first ahead of the Dempsey-Proton Porsche 911 RSR of Ried, Dienst and Cairoli in second. Meanwhile, third position went to the Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE of Mok, Sawa and Griffin.

The next WEC race is the big one on the calendar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, where both man and machine will be pushed to the ultimate extremes in an event that continues to be popular among spectators. Toyota is leading the LMP1 championship heading into the famous race, so you can expect a major push from its rivals when the famous Rolex clock ticks over.

From four wheels to two wheels and the Spanish MotoGP saw a jubilant Dani Pedrosa hurl his Repsol Honda Team bike to first place ahead of teammate Marc Marquez in second. Jorge Lorenzo secured the third spot podium for his Ducati Team.

Battle for grip

It was not to be for Valentino Rossi (Team Yamaha), who struggled with the setup, saying that he battled for grip throughout Sunday’s race. He finished 10th in his class, which is not where he would like to be come the next race.

The Moto2 class saw Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 marc VDS Kalex) in first place ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46 Kalex) and the Red Bull KTM Ajo of Miguel Oliveira.

Moving to the Moto3 category, it was Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda) who took the overall class laurels ahead of Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda) in second position. Third spot went to Joan Mir (Leopard Racing Honda).

Sadly, SA’s Brad Binder missed this race because of a broken arm, which has put him out of commission for the past few races.

The next race, the French Grand Prix for Motorbikes, will take place at Le Mans on May 21, which almost marks halfway through the season and many of the teams will be looking to maximise any competitive advantage they might have to get some air between them and their next closest rival.