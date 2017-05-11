Road to zero truck emissions

"By bringing this heavy-duty, zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell proof of concept truck to the port, Toyota has planted a flag that we hope many others will follow," says Mary Nichols, chairwoman of Carb.

"Carb will be following the progress of this feasibility study with interest, as we look to develop the best mix of regulations and incentives to rapidly expand the market for the cleanest, most efficient big trucks to meet the need for change in the freight sector."

Toyota says Project Portal is the next step in its effort to broaden the application of zero-emission fuel cell technology that can serve a range of industries. It is a fully functioning heavy-duty truck with the power and torque capacity to conduct port drayage operations while emitting nothing but water vapour. Heavy-duty vehicles make up a significant percentage of the annual emissions output at the Port of Los Angeles, and it is expected the feasibility study will provide another path to further reduce emissions.

Potential

"Toyota believes hydrogen fuel cell technology has tremendous potential to become the powertrain of the future," says Toyota Motors North America executive vice-president Bob Carter. "From creating one of the world’s first mass-market fuel cell vehicles to introducing fuel cell buses in Japan, Toyota is a leader in expanding the use of versatile and scalable zero-emission technology. With Project Portal, we’re proud to help explore the societal benefits of a true zero-emission heavy-duty truck platform."

The truck generates more than 500kW and 1,796Nm of torque from two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a 12kWh battery. The concept’s gross combined weight capacity is more than 36,000kg and its estimated driving range more than 322km per fill under normal operation.

"The Port of Los Angeles is excited to collaborate with Toyota to explore the feasibility of fuel cell technology for port drayage operations," says Tony Gioiello, deputy executive director of port development at the Port of Los Angeles.

"Our port and industry stakeholders have demonstrated their leadership in reducing pollution from port-related operations, and we see the potential of Toyota’s zero-emission heavy-duty truck technology as another solution to meet the long-term goals of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan."

Technology

Janea Scott, a commissioner at the California Energy Commission, says: "Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles play a role in California’s efforts to achieve greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, improve air quality and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

"That’s why the California Energy Commission is investing in the refuelling infrastructure needed to support adoption of these vehicles."

Scott adds: "This demo will show how fuel cells can help support the heavy-duty sector’s efforts to increase efficiency, transition to zero-emission technologies and increase competitiveness."