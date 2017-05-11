Mercedes GLA — softer ride and a dusting of change

Do you know what a Facebook Messenger bot is? If you don’t (I didn’t), then according to Selvin Govender, marketing director of Mercedes SA, we are not the target market for the latest GLA, or the rest of the A-Class range for that matter.

All is not lost though, because I can tell you that a Facebook Messenger bot is an automated response to regularly asked questions on the social media platform. Now you know, you can go out and buy a GLA. Although you probably need to know who Nasty C is.

You don’t know who Nasty C is? Again, I can help you there. He is a talented 19-year-old South African rapper who gave us a live set at the launch of the facelifted GLA. One song included the line: "I was trippin’ like an Uber" — seriously, that’s a brilliant lyric. There were also a few we simply cannot print.

Now you know and can go and buy your GLA. If you have any questions about it, head over to Facebook and Nasty C will rap the answers on Messenger using pre-recorded videos.

This is all part of the new and more youthful Mercedes, at least as far as its premium compact models are concerned. It even has a new marketing campaign using the tag line: "Grow up your own way." Internationally the campaign is simply "Grow Up" but Govender and his team felt that this was a little too abrupt.

In 2016, the company updated its A-and B-Class models and the CLA. Then it was the turn of the GLA crossover.