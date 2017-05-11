LAUNCH NEWS
Mercedes GLA — softer ride and a dusting of change
Mercedes is pitching its updated GLA at a more youthful market, writes Mark Smyth
Do you know what a Facebook Messenger bot is? If you don’t (I didn’t), then according to Selvin Govender, marketing director of Mercedes SA, we are not the target market for the latest GLA, or the rest of the A-Class range for that matter.
All is not lost though, because I can tell you that a Facebook Messenger bot is an automated response to regularly asked questions on the social media platform. Now you know, you can go out and buy a GLA. Although you probably need to know who Nasty C is.
You don’t know who Nasty C is? Again, I can help you there. He is a talented 19-year-old South African rapper who gave us a live set at the launch of the facelifted GLA. One song included the line: "I was trippin’ like an Uber" — seriously, that’s a brilliant lyric. There were also a few we simply cannot print.
Now you know and can go and buy your GLA. If you have any questions about it, head over to Facebook and Nasty C will rap the answers on Messenger using pre-recorded videos.
This is all part of the new and more youthful Mercedes, at least as far as its premium compact models are concerned. It even has a new marketing campaign using the tag line: "Grow up your own way." Internationally the campaign is simply "Grow Up" but Govender and his team felt that this was a little too abrupt.
In 2016, the company updated its A-and B-Class models and the CLA. Then it was the turn of the GLA crossover.
Since the GLA facelift is basically just new headlights, new tail lights with stardust effect and a few changes to the infotainment screen and instrument cluster, Merc gave us the chance to drive all its compact hatches in the Western Cape.
The big news for us was driving the A-Class. When it was launched it was available only with sports suspension, which on South African roads made it a rather hard ride. The updated version is available with standard suspension, which makes a huge difference and elevates the A-Class from an also-ran to highly recommended.
It is still a little claustrophobic in the cabin compared with rivals like the Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, but that compact sporty ambience will appeal to some, myself included.
So let’s get to that GLA. It has new headlights, new tail lights with stardust effect … oh wait, I told you all that already. What I haven’t told you is that I had never driven one before, even one without stardust effect rear lights. I was impressed. Models in SA are fitted with the off-road suspension package as standard, although you can have regular or sports suspension at no additional cost. It provided a comfortable ride, as one should expect of a Merc. There was a bit of body roll in the corners but nothing that detracted from the ride quality.
We drove the GLA200 — the entry-level model priced at R485,400 — and while it is a little on the expensive side, it offers quite a lot. The interior is great and that slightly elevated ride height gives you the ability to traverse mild off-road territory.
The company has now introduced its Me Connect connectivity suite to all the models in the range. It comes as standard and allows you to do things like lock/unlock your car using an app and perform various other functions.
The new models are youthful but grown up — in their own way, of course. And that stardust effect does look rather good.
Please login or register to comment.