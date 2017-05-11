INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
McLaren on track with sporty sneak
McLaren has built its first second-generation sports car. And it’s brilliant
Indy aside, the only solace Fernando Alonso has these days is that when his Formula One car breaks down yet again, he’ll be able to climb into his new company car and drive off, very quickly.
The new McLaren 720S is everything the F1 division’s MCL32 is not. It’s class-leading on the straights and corners and feels bullock-strong everywhere — all the time.
A generation ago, McLaren launched its audacious programme to build a road-car business that could go toe-to-toe with Ferrari and still be standing at the close of the 12th round. The MP4 12C became the 12C and a host of new models followed, all on the same core carbon-fibre chassis tub and with the same core 3.8l, twin-turbo V8 engine.
McLaren is now on track to squeeze out more than 3,700 units in 2017, 4,000 in 2017 and it’s just hit the biggest early milestone any emerging carmaker can hit. It’s delivered its first second-generation car.
The 720S is 91% new and a well-known news item by now, but what’s not so well known is whether it’s any good. And it is. It’s a whole lot more than good, moving beyond even excellence to stop at sheer brilliance.
It is almost certainly the best, most agile, most coherent production supercar in the world, belittling the Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador, surpassing the Ferrari 488 GTB, superior to the 911 Turbo and disdainful of the Audi R8 Plus.
It all starts with a new carbon-fibre chassis tub, which extends up and over the roofline, replacing the steel and aluminium of the predecessor, shrinking the thickness of the windscreen pillars and the C-pillars in the process.
Inside this, McLaren fits a revamped biturbo V8 engine, stroked out from 3.8 to 4.0l and 120mm lower in the chassis than before. The company claims more than 41% of the V8’s parts are new, including the low-inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers, intercoolers, pistons, crankshaft and eight connecting rods. And it has gristle.
All its huffing and puffing gives it a full 530kW of power at 7,500r/min, which would be enough on its own. A full 2,000 revs earlier than that, though, it thumps 770Nm of torque through the crankshaft. It’s a ferocious engine, full of phenomenal forces, delivering phenomenal numbers.
Sure, a 2.9-second sprint to 100km/h is pretty impressive, especially when it’s only the rear tyres that are doing the longitudinal biting. The second 100km/h chunk only takes 5.9 seconds (7.8 seconds from a standing start) and the third 100km/h bite is 13.6 seconds.
It will burst through a standing quarter-mile in 10.3 seconds and blitz its way to a 341km/h top speed. It’s quick enough.
But it’s the way it does everything that’s impressive; the effortless brutality of it all at full throttle, in any gear, and then the almost comical calm tootling through traffic, like a thug whistling his innocence as he walks past the police.
McLaren completes the mechanical layout with a Graziano seven-speed dual-clutch transmission behind the V8 and then bolts both of them into the middle of the car, surrounding them with some of the most impressive suspension theatrics known to man.
It spent six years developing an algorithm with the University of Cambridge to give its Proactive Chassis Control II suspension system the ability to ride the rough stuff in comfort and attack the track like a pro racer. Besides the wishbones all around, the car also has three accelerometers and sensors attached to the unsprung mass on each corner, to let it tune each damper individually on the actual input on its wheel.
Externally, the shape is claimed to be 30% more slippery through the air than the 650S, it has thinner dihedral doors, conceived to be easier to open in locked secure garages, and its full-width rear wing constantly adjusts its angle, up to 85°, to aid stability under braking, making it quite kooky to follow around a racetrack.
However, the first challenge is getting it out of Rome. Anyone who has driven in Rome understands what I mean. Yet the 720S has very good visibility, especially at the rear where the glass panel inside the C-pillar lets you see torpedo scooters long before they’re a problem. You can also reverse it comfortably because you can see things outside the car from the driver’s seat and that airiness helps deliver a feeling of spaciousness when the two seats are actually closer together than before.
It also rides ridiculously well, soaking up bumps and ruts every bit as well as most mid-range commuter cars, while the torque makes moving through traffic effortlessly.
In spite of the performance numbers, the car’s ability to be innocuous makes the McLaren approachable in a way never before encountered in a supercar. Driving it is a simple matter of hitting the start button, dabbing the "D" button down and stepping off the brake pedal.
The driving position is utter perfection, with a straight-ahead seat, adjustable steering height and reach, every button close and just the right relationship to the two carved alloy pedals down below. Also, every single piece that looks like metal is metal, often with exquisite knurling that leaves you unconsciously fingering them in the quiet urban moments for no apparent reason.
The chassis switch is highest, with Comfort, Sport and Track modes all helped by a steering system that remains old-school hydraulic rather than electronically motivated.
Dawdling is all well and good when it’s needed, but the first time you open the taps on the 720S is a shock, even when you know the data inside out.
The engine is so strong that even from a rolling start in second gear a snapped throttle will snap everybody’s thought processes, immediately supplanted by an expletive or, if my passenger was any guide, a series of them, with an increasingly quiet voice as the acceleration forced the air from his lungs.
For narrow Italian roads, the 720S is almost too fast and indeed would be too fast if it wasn’t so controllable as a holistic machine. You can punch it to full throttle, but never for long.
It’s astonishingly explosive, turning static trees into blurs of green and brown and teleporting distant corners into the space immediately in front of the windscreen.
But this exposes the one significant flaw in the 720S. They might have tuned the exhaust note to McLaren standards of musicality, but it still doesn’t deliver any warmth as its engine note rises to 8,000 revs.
Sure, it’s smooth and clearly sophisticated, but it’s just not thrilling. However, when it can hurl you up the road with this level of intent, it might not need to be.
The other part that makes the 720S incandescent is its handling package. Few other supercars have been this agile and just about none of them is as rewarding to the driver.
It starts with the best steering system in the business, giving the driver an intuitive, unadulterated, uncorrupted feel of what’s happening beneath the front end.
In slower corners, where it’s all about mechanical grip, the balance of the 720S is brilliant, and its ability to get all of its power down in second gear is truly astonishing from a rear-wheel drive car.
This car schools the driver without condescension and lets you sneak up on it until you’re pushing quickly indeed. It does frightening things without feeling frightening, blistering into fast bends with a trace of understeer and with its constantly variable rear-wing angle giving it delicious stability under heavy braking and direction changes.
We whipped it into the start of Vallelunga circuit’s lumpy right-hand turn two at more than 210km/h and while we were a bit busy to notice the speed on the way out again, it felt planted and stable, with just a wisp of front-end push until it stabilised the weight over the rear axle and fired out again.
It feels significantly quicker around a track than a 488 GTB, upset by nothing beneath it. And it’s a scalpel, rewarding accurate, nuanced driving with ever-greater pace in its hunt for authenticity as its core idiom.
The only real questions McLaren faces over the 720S are how to make it sound better and how to deliver the array of even better performing models that will inevitably follow it.
