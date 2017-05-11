McLaren on track with sporty sneak

Indy aside, the only solace Fernando Alonso has these days is that when his Formula One car breaks down yet again, he’ll be able to climb into his new company car and drive off, very quickly.

The new McLaren 720S is everything the F1 division’s MCL32 is not. It’s class-leading on the straights and corners and feels bullock-strong everywhere — all the time.

A generation ago, McLaren launched its audacious programme to build a road-car business that could go toe-to-toe with Ferrari and still be standing at the close of the 12th round. The MP4 12C became the 12C and a host of new models followed, all on the same core carbon-fibre chassis tub and with the same core 3.8l, twin-turbo V8 engine.

McLaren is now on track to squeeze out more than 3,700 units in 2017, 4,000 in 2017 and it’s just hit the biggest early milestone any emerging carmaker can hit. It’s delivered its first second-generation car.

The 720S is 91% new and a well-known news item by now, but what’s not so well known is whether it’s any good. And it is. It’s a whole lot more than good, moving beyond even excellence to stop at sheer brilliance.