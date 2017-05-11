Continental Supersports —the last word in bespoke British supercars

For some, having the best of the genre, the pinnacle of the range, is what it is all about and for these discerning individuals, the company from Crewe in the UK has made available the Continental Supersports in coupe and convertible derivatives.

Only 710 units will be built and that figure correlates with the engine’s power output of 552kW, which is 710ps in traditional calculation.

Prior to getting to those oily bits, there is an array of standard, model-specific addenda that sets it apart from its slightly lesser siblings.

The front valance has been spruced up for better aerodynamics and to feed more cooling air to that 6.0l W12 engine, while the sportier side sills, 21-inch wheels and carbon fibre boot deck and lower valance, hint at the model’s sportier intents and reduce the unsprung mass by 20kg.

Cabin appointments continue the sporting theme with a chequered carbon fibre design on the dash, while the quilted leather pews can also be contrasted with yellow stitching should you opt for a black lacquer colour interior.