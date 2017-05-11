Allowing light into a driver’s universe

Does the biological effect of light have a positive influence on the wellbeing and performance of truck drivers? A research team from Daimler has been exploring this interesting question in the darkness of Finland’s polar night.

Eight test drivers simulated two typical working weeks for truckers. The drivers alternated between driving for one week in a truck cab with conventional lighting and for another week in a cab with a Daylight+ module that provides additional daylight while driving and during breaks.

The idea for Daylight+ arose during the course of a series of experiments at the sleep lab at the University of Regensburg. Daimler researcher Siegfried Rothe is involved in projects to help improve working and living conditions for truck drivers. He determined that, due primarily to the outline shape of a conventional truck cab, only a comparatively low percentage of natural daylight reaches the driver’s light receptors.

The results of an initial series of experiments with engineers from the test drive department were unambiguous. The subjective condition of all test subjects improved significantly under the influence of an additional dose of light, regardless of the time of day. Another finding proved surprising: the test drivers with more daylight in the cab drove more economically.

During the experiments, the test subjects were only ever compared against themselves. That is, the experiments examined how a driver’s performance changes when they are exposed to additional biologically effective daylight under clearly defined conditions. The extra dose took three forms involving different intensities.

Light levels

The first was steady light while driving, whereby the intensity was adjusted to the exterior light level. The second was an intense light shower of maximum intensity during the tests before and after driving and the third was light while reclined, likewise of maximum intensity, during breaks while the driver relaxes in their seat.

During the night, the test subjects slept in a normally darkened truck. For the test drivers, these experiments in the Arctic Circle were a tough test of their capabilities.

Mental state and professional performance, which are closely related, were examined using standardised psychological test procedures (sustained attention and reaction tests on the computer) and by recording vehicle data through Daimler’s FleetBoard telematics system.

At the end of the two-week cycles, the individual drivers were interviewed, having previously recorded their subjective impressions. The drivers consistently reported that they perceived the space inside the cab to be considerably more pleasant with the additional light.

"When designing the series of tests, we hadn’t even considered that the space might appear larger," admitted Rothe.

He estimates it will take several months to analyse the extensive data from the experiments conducted in the Arctic Circle. "Only then we will be able to make a recommendation as to whether the test findings should advisably lead to changes in the design of cab lighting."