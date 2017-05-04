Red light wrangler

Driving through a red traffic light is not a trivial matter. It is definitely not something to laugh about. People are killed that way. But recently we were informed of an incident in Los Angeles when a development driver for Jeep that did just that.

The driver was testing the next generation of the famous Wrangler when he spotted the spy photographer at the side of an intersection. In his haste to get away, the driver went straight though a red traffic light. He barely got to the other side of the intersection before a local sheriff’s department car was attracting everyone’s attention to the Wrangler test model.

Busted and parked on the side of the road, the photographer had plenty of time to get a close look and take as many pictures as they liked. Word is that the driver escaped with a warning, presumably because the sheriff knew he was going to be in enough trouble when the information got out.

Tesla to skip testing

As we reported a few weeks ago, the Tesla Model 3 is in the final stages of development. Company CEO Elon Musk is promising that it will be the first Tesla to come to SA although we still have no official confirmation of this from anyone else at Tesla.

We are all familiar with the fact that the company does things a little differently, but Musk has alarmed many in the industry by announcing that the Model 3 will undergo hardly any quality testing. He has also announced that the production line will go live, with no quality testing, in spite of production problems that led to issues with the Model X SUV.