Plugging into medium-term solutions

BMW has a clear ambition to lead the charge when it comes to offering the most comprehensive range of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) in the premium segment.

The company currently has the i8 sportscar, the X5 40e, the 740e and soon it will be joined by the 330e and 530e.

We have just driven the 530e in Munich, Germany and it could be made available in SA in the last quarter of 2017 or early in 2018, according to BMW SA. This, of course, will hinge on how the currency performs in the coming months.

Based on the latest generation 5 Series, the 530e essentially uses a similar hybrid setup to that of the 740e, but with slightly less power from the combustion engine.