Nostalgia rules with modern incarnation of pin-up darling

When BMW launched its reinvented Mini in 2001, the car’s designer, Frank Stephenson, was adamant the new model had to look like a Mini. Granted, it was bigger than the original and since then it has grown even bigger and don’t even get us started on the bus that is the Clubman.

Stephenson did succeed in recreating the look of the Mini in many respects, as well as the famous go-kart handling. Since then the brand has been a runaway success, making more money for BMW than stealing a load of gold from the Chinese and legging it out through a gridlocked Turin.

Real fans

If you don’t understand that reference you are not a real Mini fan and can go back to pottering around town in your Japanese hatchback. If you did, then you understand just how difficult it was for BMW to get it right.