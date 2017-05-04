Dream win for Bottas in Russia

Say what you will about Formula One in recent times, but the 2017 season is proving to be an interesting one with Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari jostling for position.

Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton were, up until last weekend, the only race winners since the season began, but that all changed with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG taking his first ever victory by winning the Russian GP. He was followed in second and third by Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen respectively. Hamilton finished a distant fourth.

Bottas’ win proves that a car, tyre and driver combination is essential in placing one at the top of the pile. The next race is the Spanish Grand Prix on May 14. Heading to that race, Vettel leads the championship with 86 points, followed by Hamilton on 73 points and Bottas on 63.

It was also the Argentinian leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in one of the most gruelling parts of the South American country. It was the Hyundai i20 of Thierry Neuville that took victory ahead of Elfyn Evans (M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS) and Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS) in second and third. The next round is the Rally of Portugal, from May 18-21. Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Rally) leads the championship with 88 points followed by Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota Gazoo Racing) on 75 points and Neuville on 54.