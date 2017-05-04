THE MOTORSPORT LAP
Dream win for Bottas in Russia
The Russian GP again proves why this season has been more interesting than predicted
Say what you will about Formula One in recent times, but the 2017 season is proving to be an interesting one with Mercedes-AMG and Ferrari jostling for position.
Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton were, up until last weekend, the only race winners since the season began, but that all changed with Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG taking his first ever victory by winning the Russian GP. He was followed in second and third by Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen respectively. Hamilton finished a distant fourth.
Bottas’ win proves that a car, tyre and driver combination is essential in placing one at the top of the pile. The next race is the Spanish Grand Prix on May 14. Heading to that race, Vettel leads the championship with 86 points, followed by Hamilton on 73 points and Bottas on 63.
It was also the Argentinian leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in one of the most gruelling parts of the South American country. It was the Hyundai i20 of Thierry Neuville that took victory ahead of Elfyn Evans (M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS) and Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford Fiesta RS) in second and third. The next round is the Rally of Portugal, from May 18-21. Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Rally) leads the championship with 88 points followed by Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota Gazoo Racing) on 75 points and Neuville on 54.
The World Touring Car Championship took place in Monza, Italy where Volvo Polestar’s Thed Bjork won the main race (race two) ahead of Tiago Monteiro (Honda Racing Team JAS), just ahead of privateer Rob Huff in his Citroen in third. The first race win went to Tom Chilton in his Sebastien Loeb Citroen. Points wise, Monteiro leads the championship with 85 points ahead of Bjork on 70 points and Nicky Catsburg (Polestar Cyan Racing).
Locally the Extreme Festival took place at Red Star Raceway in Mpumalanga. Topping the day’s activities were two Comsol VW Challenge events. Stiaan Kriel (Spanjaard Polo) took both the race wins by a wide margin. In heat one Iain Pepper (Campos Transport Polo) took second place from Devon Piazza-Musso (VW Polo) and Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo). Pepper pitted in race two, leaving Piazza-Musso, Masters and Shaun Neill (Delmon Mining Polo) to fill out the top positions.
The opening Autobarn Superhatch race saw Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) take victory from Brett Garland (Autobarn Honda Civic). Behind them was Karel Stols (Pretoria North Toyota Run X) in third. Race two saw Du Toit win again, followed by Garland and Tyler Scott (Jestic Opel 200TS).
Graeme Nathan (Nathan’s VW Polo) won the first race for 111 Sports and Saloon Cars, followed by Louis Cloete (Apc-online.co.za VW Beetle) and George Bezuidenhout (Accolade Nissan Primera) in third. Nathan repeated the victory in race two, with Bezuidenhout in second.
