INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Big changes below the skin
Motor News travelled to Germany to experience BMW’s new 4 Series on its home turf
Since its global launch in 2013, the BMW 4 Series range — which now comprises the coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe (a four-door variant) — has collectively sold more than 400,000 units worldwide. Of that number, the split is 51% Gran Coupe, 25% coupe and 21% convertible.
What we can perhaps glean from this is that the bulk of the buyers of the Gran Coupe model are keen on the 4 Series styling but require a bit of the practicality afforded by the two extra rear doors.
With the 3 Series having received updates in 2015, which included LED front and rear lights, it is now the turn of the more slinky 4 Series to go under the knife.
We travelled to Munich in Germany to drive the coupe and convertible variants of the model — in the form of the 440i and 430i, respectively.
The cosmetic updates include newly designed LED daytime running lights, while the rear light clusters have also adopted the LED technology.
The cabin, meanwhile, has not been tampered with much and still features high-quality materials and architecture that we have come to expect of the brand. However, the 440i does now get a digital instrument cluster as standard.
According to Albert Maier, project manager of driving dynamics at BMW, work has been done under the skin to make the model sportier than before. He says that dampers and spring rates have been updated to make the vehicle more planted to the road and the ride quality as compliant as it is sporty. The steering ratio is said to have been further improved to give more immediate turn-in and feedback, which we found at the launch provides the driver with a better poised and more responsive vehicle than before.
That 3.0l straight six TwinPower turbo engine remains the jewel in the crown, the vehicle’s shining beacon and its standout factor. In this guise it pushes out 250kW and 500Nm through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the result is a vehicle that, depending on driving mode and throttle input, delivers searing performance on the one hand but can be a sedate GT on the other.
It is this balance that continues to make the 440i a satisfying driving tool for any occasion. Find some coiling bitumen, toggle the drive mode switch to Sport+ and revel in the sharper throttle response and an engine willing to rev to its 7,000r/min ceiling while delivering a silky smooth six-pot soundtrack.
Adhesion levels remain high, but it is the compliance engineered into the latest model that impresses the most.
There is less of the bounciness that afflicted the previous model during mid-corner bumps, with the new model feeling more buttoned down and less disposed to the dreaded bump oversteer, which can catch you unawares.
Flip the coin — in this instance the toggle drive mode switch to Comfort or even Eco Pro — and the model does the cut and thrust traffic and autobahn cruising disciplines rather amicably.
We easily nudged 235km/h on one stretch of unrestricted German autobahn, where people drove quickly yet safely, with none of that "my car is faster so move out of my way" disposition that characterises the South African driving style.
We also spent time in the 430i convertible. Its 2.0l four-pot TwinPower turbo engine pushes out 180kW and 350Nm through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. To be honest, it is a good engine but not great, and I felt that it tended to hunt for gears in some instances, particularly when the topography changed and steeper inclines were thrown into the mix.
There was snow on the way towards Salzburg in Austria, where the winter tyres were put to the test. Outright handling was slightly compromised because of the conditions and tyres, but the open-top Beemer took everything in its stride.
For a vehicle that is, for the most part, one for the poseurs, a 3.0l six-cylinder turbodiesel would be perfect for our market, particularly for cross-country travelling where low-end torque is a boon for overtaking.
Fuel economy will also be significantly better than in a petrol equivalent, particularly due to the fact that the convertible is inherently heavier than its coupe sibling.
That aside, the updates to the 4 Series range are as subtle as they are effective and are enough to ensure the model continues to look fresh among a raft of newer entrants, such as the Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe and convertible.
The sharper handling and more compliant ride quality are the cherry on the cake for those looking to buy the 4 Series range, which is touted to arrive in SA in June.
