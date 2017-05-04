Big changes below the skin

Since its global launch in 2013, the BMW 4 Series range — which now comprises the coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe (a four-door variant) — has collectively sold more than 400,000 units worldwide. Of that number, the split is 51% Gran Coupe, 25% coupe and 21% convertible.

What we can perhaps glean from this is that the bulk of the buyers of the Gran Coupe model are keen on the 4 Series styling but require a bit of the practicality afforded by the two extra rear doors.

With the 3 Series having received updates in 2015, which included LED front and rear lights, it is now the turn of the more slinky 4 Series to go under the knife.

We travelled to Munich in Germany to drive the coupe and convertible variants of the model — in the form of the 440i and 430i, respectively.

The cosmetic updates include newly designed LED daytime running lights, while the rear light clusters have also adopted the LED technology.

The cabin, meanwhile, has not been tampered with much and still features high-quality materials and architecture that we have come to expect of the brand. However, the 440i does now get a digital instrument cluster as standard.

According to Albert Maier, project manager of driving dynamics at BMW, work has been done under the skin to make the model sportier than before. He says that dampers and spring rates have been updated to make the vehicle more planted to the road and the ride quality as compliant as it is sporty. The steering ratio is said to have been further improved to give more immediate turn-in and feedback, which we found at the launch provides the driver with a better poised and more responsive vehicle than before.