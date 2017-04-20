Volvo still keeping things safe at 90

Founded in April 1927, Volvo Cars is celebrating its 90th birthday this month with the start of production of the all-new XC60 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The new XC60 will leave the factory 90 years to the month after the first Volvo, the ÖV4, saw the light of day on April 14 1927.

This first Volvo sold a total of 275 vehicles in its lifetime, which was modest even in those days. The all-new XC60 replaces one of the best-selling models in the company’s 90-year history.

The original XC60 was a success, with sales figures that have increased every year since it was introduced in 2008. Seven years after it was revealed, it became the best-selling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe. The XC60 today represents about 30% of Volvo’s total global sales since the company was founded (966,000 units in total) and, in April 2017, the number of original XC60s produced will surpass the 1-million mark.

Focus shift

"Volvo is proud of its history. The past 90 years have been exciting, but the 10 years left until our 100th anniversary may come to be more exciting as industry focus shifts to autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity," says Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars CEO.

The company’s founder, Assar Gabrielsson, saw an opportunity for car manufacturing in Sweden after having seen the growing car industries in the US and Europe from his position within sales at the Swedish ball bearing maker SKF, a supplier to the automotive sector.