Technology advances for Mercedes-Benz’s star limo

Mercedes-Benz is determined to show pretenders what it thinks semi-autonomous driving should look like, with the upgraded S-Class range. Unveiled in China this week, the facelifted flagship includes a huge leap forward in self-driving, with its Intelligent Drive system capable of accelerating, braking and steering itself in a wider variety of situations than ever before.

Intelligent Drive, which uses advanced stereo camera and radar systems around the car to constantly feed data to its computers, is even designed to shift gears more aggressively under braking when it’s in the Sport mode. It identifies road infrastructure such as roundabouts and traffic islands and brakes to negotiate them and accelerates out again, doing both at different rates in different modes.

Besides moving its self-driving strategies forward, the S-Class range will also debut the production versions of its 48V piggyback power system on its new in-line petrol six, which will be used to power an electric auxiliary compressor (eZV in Benz-speak), similar to the method Audi uses on the SQ7.

Fitted to the new 3.0l petrol engine, the system uses an extra lithium-ion battery pack to store energy from its Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) then adds cylinder-on-demand technology to pull its fuel consumption down even further.

The R-6 engine will have two output levels and its ISG is responsible for both boosting and charging and doesn’t need a belt-drive system stuck on the front of the engine, because all ancillaries (such as oil and water pumps) are electronically controlled and powered.

The eZV can spin up to 70,000r/min in less than 300 milliseconds, which leads Benz to claim it completely eliminates turbo lag and improves real-world performance and economy. Its efforts are combined with the ISG’s own ability to add 15kW of power and 220Nm of torque as an effective pseudo-hybrid power boost on the crankshaft, with the entire unit built in Benz’s flagship Untertürkheim plant in Germany.

It runs a standard 12v power network for conventional cabin systems, but its higher-voltage 48v system also runs the heavy demand technologies such as the air-conditioning system.

Though Benz has yet to release the output figures for the ISG-fitted R-6 engines, a technical workshop on the engine last year suggested it was capable of more than 300kW of power and more than 500Nm of torque while pulling 15% from the 3.0l V6 engine’s fuel consumption figures.