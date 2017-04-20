Life / Motoring

Improving real performance in the ongoing battle against criminals

Italian police have another super fast weapon for policing the highways

20 April 2017 - 06:46 AM Motor News Reporter
The Lamborghini Huracan Polizia will be used by the Italian Highway Patrol around Bologna.
New Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will no doubt be envious of the fact that Automobili Lamborghini has delivered a new Huracan Polizia, the police version of its Huracan, to the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome. The keys were handed over to Italian Interior Minister, Senator Marco Minniti by Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The car is to be assigned to the Highway Patrol in Bologna where the famous car maker is based. It will be used both in normal police operations and for the urgent transport of blood and organs. Another Huracan has been operated by the Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015.

The Huracan Polizia is used in highway patrol service and for first aid and emergency medical transport. It sports the official colours of the Italian Police. As is true for all Lamborghini cars, it is equipped with Pirelli P2 Zero tyres, but their sidewalls are tinted in Police Medium Blue and were specially created.

As is true for the standard model, the Huracan Polizia is equipped with a V10 engine, as well as all-wheel drive and a hybrid chassis made of aluminium and carbon fibre.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali handed the vehicle over to the police.
The passenger compartment has been given the latest advancements in technology. The vehicle is equipped with an on-board system consisting of a tablet supplemented with a computer, recording equipment and a video camera. These systems are used to document police operations on the road.

In addition to its hi-tech equipment, it is also fitted with a traditional array of Italian police equipment such as a gun holster, portable extinguisher, standard VHF police radio and hooks for retaining the classic red-and-white, hand-held stop sign used to stop vehicles safely.

An essential task of the vehicle will be to provide medical assistance. To this end, the luggage compartment at the front hosts a special refrigeration system for the urgent transport of organs to be transplanted. To provide emergency first aid to the injured, the Huracan is also equipped with a defibrillator.

