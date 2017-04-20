Improving real performance in the ongoing battle against criminals

New Police Minister Fikile Mbalula will no doubt be envious of the fact that Automobili Lamborghini has delivered a new Huracan Polizia, the police version of its Huracan, to the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome. The keys were handed over to Italian Interior Minister, Senator Marco Minniti by Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The car is to be assigned to the Highway Patrol in Bologna where the famous car maker is based. It will be used both in normal police operations and for the urgent transport of blood and organs. Another Huracan has been operated by the Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015.

The Huracan Polizia is used in highway patrol service and for first aid and emergency medical transport. It sports the official colours of the Italian Police. As is true for all Lamborghini cars, it is equipped with Pirelli P2 Zero tyres, but their sidewalls are tinted in Police Medium Blue and were specially created.

As is true for the standard model, the Huracan Polizia is equipped with a V10 engine, as well as all-wheel drive and a hybrid chassis made of aluminium and carbon fibre.