Exciting racing season shifts into high gear

It has been a spectacular start to the Formula One (F1) season for both Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG teams, who are currently jostling for position following a rather topsy-turvy Bahrain Grand Prix this past weekend.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG) had a good qualifying session on Saturday that saw him take his first ever pole position ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas managed to have a good start on race day to stay ahead of Hamilton who was being hounded by a rather racy Sebastien Vettel (Ferrari). Unfortunately for Hamilton, he not only experienced a poor pit strategy, but was also hit with a stationary pit penalty after delaying Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane.

Merc’s poorly orchestrated strategy meant Vettel managed to show a clean pair of heels to the Merc team to secure his second win this season, thanks to a well-judged pit stop on lap 10 which ensured he finished ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.

Mercedes-AMG is facing an early season conundrum as to whether Bottas will have to play second fiddle to Hamilton which, for any racing driver, is a frustrating position to find oneself in.

Vettel leads the championship with 68 points ahead of Hamilton on 61 points going into the next race in Russia on April 30. Bottas sits on 38 points ahead of Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) on 34, while Red Bull Racing team-mates, Max Verstappen and Ricciardo stand on 25 and 22 points respectively.