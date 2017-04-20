THE MOTORSPORT LAP
Exciting racing season shifts into high gear
This season’s Formula One is arguably one of the most intriguing in recent years
It has been a spectacular start to the Formula One (F1) season for both Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG teams, who are currently jostling for position following a rather topsy-turvy Bahrain Grand Prix this past weekend.
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG) had a good qualifying session on Saturday that saw him take his first ever pole position ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas managed to have a good start on race day to stay ahead of Hamilton who was being hounded by a rather racy Sebastien Vettel (Ferrari). Unfortunately for Hamilton, he not only experienced a poor pit strategy, but was also hit with a stationary pit penalty after delaying Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane.
Merc’s poorly orchestrated strategy meant Vettel managed to show a clean pair of heels to the Merc team to secure his second win this season, thanks to a well-judged pit stop on lap 10 which ensured he finished ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.
Mercedes-AMG is facing an early season conundrum as to whether Bottas will have to play second fiddle to Hamilton which, for any racing driver, is a frustrating position to find oneself in.
Vettel leads the championship with 68 points ahead of Hamilton on 61 points going into the next race in Russia on April 30. Bottas sits on 38 points ahead of Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) on 34, while Red Bull Racing team-mates, Max Verstappen and Ricciardo stand on 25 and 22 points respectively.
Elsewhere, the WEC (World Endurance Championship) six-hours race took place at Silverstone in the UK, where the Toyota Gazoo Racing team of Buemi, Davidson and Nakajima managed to take the first podium spot in the LMP1 class in the last 15 minutes of the race. They were followed by the Porsche 919 hybrid of Bernhard, Bamber and Hartley, who managed to stay ahead of their team-mates in the form of Jani, Lotterer and Tandy, rounding off the podium standings in their class.
In the LMP2 class, the team of Jarvis, Laurent and Tung (Jacki Chan DC Racing) came up trumps in their class ahead of the team of Canal, Prost and Senna (Vailante Rebellion). Third class position went to the team of Perrodo, Vaxiviere and Collard (TDS Racing).
The LMP GTE Pro class yielded a class victory for Priaux, Tincknell and Derani in the Ford Chip Gennasi Team in their Ford GT40. Hot on their heels were the duo of Calado-Pier Guidi in the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE in second spot. The Porsche GT Team of Lietz and Makowieci in their Porsche 911 RSR rounded off the podium.
In the LM GTE AM class, Mok, Sawa and Griffin in their Clearwater Racing Team Ferrari 488 GTE were the team to beat as they finished top of their class. They were followed in second position by the team of Dalla Lana, Lamy and Lauda in their Aston Martin Racing Vantage.
The next race will be at Spa, Belgium on May 4.
