Engineering technology of the future

There was a time when being the group IT director of an automotive company meant making sure your Microsoft Office licences were in place and trying to save money on the cost of PCs.

How times have changed. Today, the role is more crucial as technology has been thrust to the forefront with connectivity, in-car Wi-Fi, electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

While most of the attention is on the tech people at the big brand car makers, it is the companies behind the scenes that are making many of the advancements. Williams is known mostly for its F1 team, but its engineering division is a key player in the future of the automotive industry and its group chief information officer, Graeme Hackland, has a great deal on his plate.

Pit-stop times

South African Hackland was visiting SA to meet with one of his IT partners, Avanade, a development company of Accenture. He says the company has been key in reducing the amount of IT infrastructure required trackside at an F1 race and also of improving those all-important pit-stop times.

Hackland joined Williams F1 in 2014 after a number of years with both the Jaguar and Renault F1 teams. He criticises those who say that driving a F1 car is easier today than in the 1980s, pointing out that there is far more technology drivers have to deal with. In what is often called the heydays of F1, drivers only had to concentrate on the driving aspect. Today, he says, they have to be able to drive and change settings, adjust strategy and understand what the tech such as DRS is doing in the car.

The cars themselves generate huge amounts of data too, which is analysed by the trackside team or back at the Williams base in the UK. An example is the crucial start when the lights go out. We all know the technology, but fascinatingly, it is data that decides exactly where the clutch bite point is on the car. Data accumulated during Friday practice is analysed that night and the team then make their clutch selection based on it.