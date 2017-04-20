BMW’s M4 coupe for those who like it just right

Even within the corridors of M, there are people who think the BMW M4 is too soft and others who think the M4 GTS is too hard. And that’s where the M4 CS, which we first heard rumours of in September 2016, comes in.

Developed largely on the Nürburgring, it whips around the Nordschleife in 7 minutes 38 seconds to sit neatly between its softer and harder brethren.

Where the GTS is a pure track car, the rear-drive CS is a fast road car that’s happy on the track but foregoes the GTS’s outrageous rear wing and adjustable front splitter and still manages to whip to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Instead of a big rear wing, the 1,580kg sports car uses a small Gurney flap on the carbon-fibre boot lid, a fixed front splitter and no roll cage, all of which BMW claims keep it stable at up to 280km/h, when its speed limiter chimes in.