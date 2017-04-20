A new way to help look after the oldies

The true cost of vehicle ownership is something many people do not pay enough attention to.

Beyond the purchase price there is the cost of fuel, insurance, tyres and, in the pre-owned space, servicing and parts. Purchasing a warranty with your pre-owned car helps to alleviate many of these costs but it does not always help with the regular servicing bills.

Now Toyota SA has announced that it is offering discounted servicing for all its vehicles older than five years — irrespective of year, mileage or model — throughout its local dealer network.

Toyota Value Service (TVS) offers customers a guaranteed minimum of 10% discount on replacement parts — including engine coolant, brake fluid, differential oil and gearbox oil — and a capped labour rate when taking their cars for servicing.

Among many benefits, this affords customers the opportunity to maintain a full Toyota service history and to keep their vehicle genuine, safe and reliable through the use of genuine manufacturer parts.

Obviously this is an attempt by Toyota to keep its vehicles within its dealer network, but it also means that there is some additional peace of mind because servicing across the company’s dealer network is carried out by certified technicians whose expertise is complemented by hi-tech diagnostic equipment.

Warranty

Toyota SA says it is committed to making the cost of vehicle ownership less onerous in these tough economic times.

All workmanship and parts carry a 12-month warranty, while TVS is done in accordance with prescribed service schedules — including inspection of safety-critical items, as well as all routine adjustment and lubrication. It brings transparency into the cost of vehicle servicing with the help of an online service calculator, which is vehicle and dealer specific.

The calculator allows customers to have full information of the items due at the next service, as well as the costs. The calculator is available on the company’s website and only requires the vehicle’s registration or VIN number.

Customers can also book TVS through the MyToyota mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store.