INDUSTRY NEWS
Scania focuses on sustainability with a strategy for connectivity
In many international markets, Scania is moving ahead when it comes to technology
In 2016 Scania says it saw a significant uptake in business relating to sustainable transport in a number of its global markets. It says that the increase reflects a growing demand for both products and services.
The number of vehicles that it sold that run on alternative fuels and hybrids increased by 40% in 2016, proof of the company’s efforts to lead the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In total, close to 5,000 such vehicles were sold in 2016.
Growing demand
"The demand for vehicles that support the shift to sustainable transport is growing and so is the demand for services that support fleet owners in reducing fuel consumption, and consequently also both carbon emissions and cost," says Henrik Henriksson, president and CEO of Scania.
"This proves that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand," he says.
Almost 40,000 of its customers’ drivers were trained in fuel-efficient driving in 2016. This is a year-on-year increase of 30%. Ecolution by Scania is another area that the company says has shown growth. A consultancy service that is claimed to save an average of 12% in fuel and CO2 emissions for customers, the number of Ecolution by Scania contracts signed in 2016 increased by 37% from 2015 to more than 2,700.
For more than 25 years, the company has produced commercial biofuel solutions and today it claims to provide the largest variety of engines for alternative fuels on the market.
It is not just in the realm of alternative fuels that the firm is aiming to stay ahead of the pack. Scania is also implementing a number of connectivity solutions too although, like the alternative fuel options, not everything will be available in the local market immediately.
One of the most significant announcements is the inclusion of Apple CarPlay, an obvious move given that the company is using more infotainment systems from within the parent Volkswagen Group.
Apple CarPlay allows for access to all the functionality of iPhones by mirroring them seamlessly and Scania is among the first in the commercial vehicle industry to offer this connectivity in heavy trucks.
"Scania’s infotainment system will work with Apple CarPlay, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while on the move," says Björn Fahlström, vice-president, product management, Scania Trucks. "Apple CarPlay support is being introduced in June and earlier devices can be updated, provided they have voice recognition. By introducing this functionality, we will offer more driver comfort and increased safety. For truck drivers, who spend a lot of time behind the wheel, everything that makes life on the road easier, simpler and safer is appreciated."
Apple CarPlay functionality will be available for customers who have a Scania Infotainment System with a seven-inch touchscreen and the voice control option. Devices from Apple with iOS 7 or higher can be paired via USB cable to the system.
Seamless services
"This is yet another example of how Scania continues to offer new seamless services and functionality in the new truck generation," says Fahlström. "Apple CarPlay is an industry-leading technology of the kind we will offer more of in our trucks in the near future."
