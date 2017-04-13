Scania focuses on sustainability with a strategy for connectivity

In 2016 Scania says it saw a significant uptake in business relating to sustainable transport in a number of its global markets. It says that the increase reflects a growing demand for both products and services.

The number of vehicles that it sold that run on alternative fuels and hybrids increased by 40% in 2016, proof of the company’s efforts to lead the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In total, close to 5,000 such vehicles were sold in 2016.

Growing demand

"The demand for vehicles that support the shift to sustainable transport is growing and so is the demand for services that support fleet owners in reducing fuel consumption, and consequently also both carbon emissions and cost," says Henrik Henriksson, president and CEO of Scania.

"This proves that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand," he says.

Almost 40,000 of its customers’ drivers were trained in fuel-efficient driving in 2016. This is a year-on-year increase of 30%. Ecolution by Scania is another area that the company says has shown growth. A consultancy service that is claimed to save an average of 12% in fuel and CO2 emissions for customers, the number of Ecolution by Scania contracts signed in 2016 increased by 37% from 2015 to more than 2,700.

For more than 25 years, the company has produced commercial biofuel solutions and today it claims to provide the largest variety of engines for alternative fuels on the market.

It is not just in the realm of alternative fuels that the firm is aiming to stay ahead of the pack. Scania is also implementing a number of connectivity solutions too although, like the alternative fuel options, not everything will be available in the local market immediately.

One of the most significant announcements is the inclusion of Apple CarPlay, an obvious move given that the company is using more infotainment systems from within the parent Volkswagen Group.