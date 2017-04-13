EASTER TRAFFIC
Partners drive safe holiday road use
Imperial is partnering with Hyundai to help improve conditions on the Bakwena N1N4 toll route
Visible policing, or rather the lack thereof, is a major problem on our country’s roads.
There is no argument that visible policing in other parts of the world has been effective in deterring crime and enforcing traffic laws, the latter often leading to a major reduction in fatalities and injuries.
In light of increased calls to increase road safety and in a bid to curb fatalities on SA’s roads, Imperial is partnering with the Bakwena N1N4 toll and Hyundai Automotive SA to drive road safety awareness and provide motorists with emergency support during the busy Easter holiday period.
"As a leader in mobility, we recognise that we have a huge responsibility and role to play in promoting a more positive road safety culture in SA," says Niki Cronje, group marketing at Imperial.
"It is for this reason that we have again partnered with the Bakwena N1N4 for the sixth consecutive year in supporting safe road use over the Easter holiday period.
"We are also proud to announce that Hyundai Automotive SA has come on board as our new vehicle sponsor for this initiative," says Cronje.
"As a responsible corporate citizen, the company is committed to encouraging road safety and support to travellers during this busy period."
Year on year, the N1N4 Bakwena toll route records some of the highest volumes of traffic in the country and such a safety initiative has played a key role in contributing towards a decrease in the number of crashes and fatalities in previous years.
As part of its commitment to this initiative, Hyundai is providing eight vehicles from now until May 2.
These will be driven by traffic officials and will be used to bolster road incident management services in route surveillance, patrol support and post-crash care over this period.
"At a time when the state of road safety in SA yet again takes centre stage, we welcome the support we consistently receive from Imperial Road Safety and welcome Hyundai Automotive SA on board — their contribution will assist us greatly in providing motorists with much-needed support on the roads while travelling this holiday season," says Charmaine van Wyk for Bakwena.
Enforcement
Historically, this holiday period is known for increased incidents of drinking and driving, speeding and general road negligence and, as such, Bakwena says it will also be working with traffic authorities to carry out regular enforcement along this route to clamp down on any such irresponsible behaviour.
This will also go a long way towards creating safer roads for all road users.
"Efforts to improve road safety in SA will require the joint efforts of all stakeholders, like ourselves, to use our influence and the resources we have to intensify road safety initiatives," says Oscar Makola, marketing director at Hyundai Automotive SA.
"As a leading vehicle manufacturer, we feel honoured to be part of a partnership like this, which puts the safe road usage of all South Africans at the forefront of our priorities this season," he says.
Please login or register to comment.