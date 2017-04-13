Partners drive safe holiday road use

Visible policing, or rather the lack thereof, is a major problem on our country’s roads.

There is no argument that visible policing in other parts of the world has been effective in deterring crime and enforcing traffic laws, the latter often leading to a major reduction in fatalities and injuries.

In light of increased calls to increase road safety and in a bid to curb fatalities on SA’s roads, Imperial is partnering with the Bakwena N1N4 toll and Hyundai Automotive SA to drive road safety awareness and provide motorists with emergency support during the busy Easter holiday period.

"As a leader in mobility, we recognise that we have a huge responsibility and role to play in promoting a more positive road safety culture in SA," says Niki Cronje, group marketing at Imperial.

"It is for this reason that we have again partnered with the Bakwena N1N4 for the sixth consecutive year in supporting safe road use over the Easter holiday period.

"We are also proud to announce that Hyundai Automotive SA has come on board as our new vehicle sponsor for this initiative," says Cronje.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, the company is committed to encouraging road safety and support to travellers during this busy period."