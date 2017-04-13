Nonsensical price of Audi’s Q2 baffles

The rear also features more angles than we are used to in models like the Q3 and Q5, but it has been criticised by some for looking too much like the back of a Volkswagen Polo. That is a matter of opinion and frankly I only see hints of Polo there.

Overall the design is good.

Inside there are no radical departures. The interior is all A3, which is no bad thing because in the latest updated version the A3 interior is superb.

Unfortunately this brings us to the problem with the Q2. And it’s a big problem. What exactly is the point of the car? Yes it has 147mm of ground clearance but apart from those major design changes, the rest is basically the A3. Interestingly it also lacks 1mm of rear legroom over the A3. It might not seem like much but when we put a rear-facing baby seat in the back, the driving position had to go so far forward I felt like I was on top of the pedals in the same way as if I was driving a van. This is a R529,500 crossover-small SUV, it should be family friendly.