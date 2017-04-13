ROAD TEST
Nonsensical price of Audi’s Q2 baffles
What exactly is the point of the Audi Q2, asks Mark Smyth
Crossovers are taking over. From their humble beginnings with the Subaru Forester and Audi Allroad, today the market is full of them and every model line seems to be gaining a crossover variant.
The new Audi Q2 is the first model to carry the signature of new Audi design boss Marc Lichte and it stands apart from the A3 on which it is based with its unique looks.
It features a number of unique design cues. The grille to something slightly more aggressive. Our test model featured the S-Line kit with its deep front valance sporty air intakes and elements in contrasting matte silver. That colour scheme also features in the C-pillar which contrasts against the colour of the rest of the vehicle.
The traditional Audi "tornado line" along the upper side profile has been replaced by something with more of an edge that splits into two along the doors beneath the window line. It is a major departure for the company when it comes to design, with Audis traditionally having a relatively smooth side surface.
The rear also features more angles than we are used to in models like the Q3 and Q5, but it has been criticised by some for looking too much like the back of a Volkswagen Polo. That is a matter of opinion and frankly I only see hints of Polo there.
Overall the design is good.
Inside there are no radical departures. The interior is all A3, which is no bad thing because in the latest updated version the A3 interior is superb.
Unfortunately this brings us to the problem with the Q2. And it’s a big problem. What exactly is the point of the car? Yes it has 147mm of ground clearance but apart from those major design changes, the rest is basically the A3. Interestingly it also lacks 1mm of rear legroom over the A3. It might not seem like much but when we put a rear-facing baby seat in the back, the driving position had to go so far forward I felt like I was on top of the pedals in the same way as if I was driving a van. This is a R529,500 crossover-small SUV, it should be family friendly.
Except our test model was not a R529,500 car. With a whole bunch of options thrown in such as that digital dash, S-Line exterior package, panoramic sunroof and basically all the stuff you actually want, it was a R695,550 car. I’ll just say that again — R695,550 for an A3 with a bit of extra ground clearance. Who would pay that kind of money when you could have a Q3, a Mazda CX-5, BMW X1 or Volkswagen Tiguan? We were so confused by the Q2 that we looked into it further with astonishing results.
Given that this is essentially an A3 crossover we compared it with the price of an A3 hatch. But first we wanted to look at a comparison with another VW model to see how much more one should expect to pay for a crossover.
In SA the Volkswagen Cross Polo will cost you 3% more than its regular Polo equivalent. You would therefore think the Q2 should cost around 3% more than its A3 sibling.
That figure seems like a sensible conclusion because in the UK, the Q2 1.4 TFSI S-Line costs 3.6% more than the A3 1.4 TFSI S-Line. There might be a few spec differences but essentially it appears as though a crossover variant should be about 3%-4% extra for that additional ground clearance. Not so in SA. And the difference is not even 4% or even 5% — the Q2 carries a
massive 15% price premium over the equivalent A3.
We queried this with Audi SA and caused a whole bunch of discussions. We were told that the costs are higher here when it comes to logistics, transport, and import duties. We pointed out the A3 is also imported.
Another point raised was that UK models have higher specs. This contradicts everything Audi SA has ever told us in that South African consumers prefer models with higher specifications.
We then received another response saying it is proving very difficult to compare UK specs with SA specs.
But we took the same two models in SA and the same two models in the UK.
It appears that explaining the 15% difference is not easy and of course if we do get a satisfactory explanation then we will be sure to let you know. Until then we can only reach one conclusion and that is if you really want a Q2, buy an A3.
